Australia Post Selects i2c to Power the Next Generation of Its Financial Services Products and Services

REDWOOD CITY, California, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --i2c, a global provider of smarter payments and integrated commerce solutions, today announced that Australia Post, one of Australia's most trusted brands providing a unique blend of integrated delivery, logistics, retail and eCommerce services, has selected i2c's payments processing platform as part of its program to expand and modernize its digital payments offerings. i2c's Agile Processing platform will allow Australia Post to roll out advanced digital functionality and best-in-class payment experiences for future financial services offerings and payments products such as its popular Load&Go General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Visa card, gift, multicurrency travel, China travel, and corporate incentive cards.

A sophisticated payments user experience is particularly important for the Australian market, which has one of highest levels of penetration of contactless mobile payments in the world and sophisticated, tech-savvy consumers. With the i2c payment processing platform, Australia Post will deliver advanced digital functionality, expanded service offerings, and integrated cross-channel service options for their retail customers as well as providing new integrated self-service capability for corporate customers. It will also use i2c's platform to enhance cardholder engagement and communications. Australia Post offers a range of financial services products including payment cards through most of its extended network of more than 4000 retail stores as well as online channels.

"Australians trust Australia Post to connect them with people and businesses around the world. We continue to evolve our business to meet the changing demands of our customers, and investing in innovative mobile and digital technologies is an important part of this future," said Deanne Keetelaar, General Manager Financial Services, Australia Post.

i2c's technology provides Australia Post with a modern, flexible technology processing platform from which they can quickly roll out feature-rich payments solutions that attract customers through improved experiences, innovative features and servicing, enhanced engagement via digital channels, and attractive loyalty programs.

"We are honored to be part of Australia Post's strategy to deliver truly innovative and compelling financial services products that meet the growing needs of their customers," said i2c founder and CEO Amir Wain. "As letter volumes decline, postal services around the world are looking to transform their value proposition with new digital capabilities, products, and channels to capture growth in financial services, payments, ecommerce, and other trusted services. Offering a modern portfolio of financial services is a critical part of this transformation and we are well positioned to help our clients take advantage of this significant market opportunity."

