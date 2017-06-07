ST. ALBERT, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Enterprise Group, Inc. ("Enterprise," or "the Company") (TSX: E), today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has accepted its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid to purchase outstanding common shares of the Company ("Shares") on the open market in accordance with the rules of the TSX.

The Company is authorized to purchase up to 2,782,619 Shares under the normal course issuer bid, representing approximately 5% of its issued and outstanding Shares, as of June 1, 2017. As of that date, there were 55,652,374 Shares issued and outstanding. The average daily trading volume of the Shares for the six months ended May 31, 2017, calculated in accordance with the rules of the TSX, was 48,270 Shares. Enterprise is subject to a daily repurchase limit of 25% of such volume, being 12,067 Shares, except where such purchases are made in accordance with the block purchase exemption under TSX rules.

Enterprise intends to commence the normal course issuer bid on June 12, 2017 and terminate the bid on June 11, 2018 or such earlier time as the bid is completed or terminated at the option of the Company. All Shares purchased under this bid will be purchased in the open market through the facilities of the TSX or alternative Canadian trading systems at the prevailing market price at the time of such transaction. Shares acquired under the bid will be cancelled.

Enterprise's Board of Directors believes that, from time to time, the market price of its Shares may not reflect their underlying value. At such times, the Board of Directors believes that the purchase of Shares for cancellation pursuant to the normal course issuer bid is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders, as the cancellation of the Shares will increase the value of the remaining Shares.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc. is a consolidator of construction services companies operating in the energy, utility and transportation infrastructure industries. The Company's focus is primarily construction services and specialized equipment rental. The Company's strategy is to acquire complementary service companies in Western Canada, consolidating capital, management, and human resources to support continued growth. More information is available at the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedar.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that is not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward-looking information relating to the Company's intention to purchase Shares pursuant to the normal course issuer bid, the number of Shares to be purchased, the timing of such purchases and the impact of such purchases on the value of the remaining Shares. Actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form and most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

