SoLocal Group (Paris:LOCAL) (the "Company") announces that its EUR 397,834,585 notes due 15 March 2022 (ISIN code FR0013237484) (the "Notes") issued by the Company on 14 March 2017 in the context of its financial restructuring plan, have been, as from today, admitted to trading on the Euro MTF market and listed on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The prospectus relating to the Notes dated 7 June 2017 has been approved by the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and is available on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's website (www.bourse.lu).

About SoLocal Group

SoLocal Group, European leader in local online communication, reveals local know-how, and boosts local revenues of businesses. The Internet activities of the Group are structured around two business lines: Local Search and Digital Marketing. With Local Search, the Group offers digital services and solutions to clients which enable them to enhance their visibility and develop their local contacts. Thanks to its expertise, SoLocal Group earned the trust of some 490,000 clients of those services and over 2.4 billions of visits via its 4 flagship brands (PagesJaunes, Mappy, Ooreka and A Vendre A Louer) but also through its partnerships. With Digital Marketing, SoLocal Group creates and provides the best local and customised content about professionals. With over 4,400 employees, including a new orders force of 1,900 local communication advisors specialised in five verticals (Home, Services, Retail, Health Public, BtoB) and Internationally (France, Spain, Austria, United Kingdom), the Group generated in 2016 revenues of 812 millions euros, of which 80% on Internet and ranks amongst the first European players in terms of Internet advertising revenues. SoLocal Group is listed on Euronext Paris (LOCAL). More information may be obtained at www.solocalgroup.com.

