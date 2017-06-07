Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2017) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) ("UGE"), a global leader in solar energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is pleased to announce that it has been contracted by Potentia Renewables Inc. ("Potentia") to design and install three new solar projects.

The projects are part of a Reliant First Nations Limited Partnership (RFNLP) with Potentia. The combined projects will total 700kW at three school properties throughout Brampton, Ontario. These projects support the movement for schools to transition to solar energy and become more sustainable. Leveraging Ontario's Feed-in Tariff (FIT) Program, each school can generate revenue while promoting a sustainable future.

"We look forward to completing these projects this summer," said Robert van Duynhoven, UGE's Vice President of Marketing & Sales. "It's far more than seeing rows of solar panels mounted on a roof, but knowing that these projects contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable future for the students and their environment."

These projects are expected to be completed over the next six months and the contract value will remain undisclosed due to confidentiality agreements. Potentia was a long-term client of Carmanah Solar Power Corp ("CSPC"), the business which UGE acquired in April of this year. UGE looks forward to continuing its relationship with Potentia and adding many more projects to the overall portfolio.

About UGE

UGE delivers immediate savings to businesses through the low cost of solar energy. We help commercial and industrial clients become more competitive by providing distributed renewable energy solutions at no upfront cost, generating long term economic and environmental returns. With over 330 MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

For more information, contact UGE at:

+1 917 720 5685

press@ugei.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements, such as the economy, generally, competition in its target markets, the demand for UGE's products and the availability of funding. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and UGE does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from UGE's expectations and projections.

About Potentia Renewables Inc.

Potentia Renewables is an Independent Power Producer focused on developing, owning and operating solar photovoltaic energy systems for rooftop and ground installations, as well as wind energy systems in Canada, the United States and other jurisdictions. Our proven technology and demonstrated track record of delivering solar and wind-powered electricity into local energy mix enables communities to lessen their reliance on fossil-based fuels. Potentia currently has 576 operating solar assets, or almost 100MW of peak power capacity.

For more information, please contact Potentia at: hr@potentiarenewables.com or visit us at www.potentiarenewables.com