Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2017) - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTC Pink: DAUGF) ("Desert Gold" or "the Company") is please to provide the following update regarding its planned exploration program at its Farabantourou prospect in Western Mali.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Two historically defined mineralization zones, Barani and Keniegoulou, will be retested and incorporated into the company's broader understanding of Farabantourou's geology.

The third prospect, Barani East, contains a resource of 69,900 oz Au (cut-off grade, 0.5 g/t Au). This mineralization occurs in an eastward steeply dipping (55° to 60°), tabular body, ranging in width of 4.5m to 15m with a NNE strike. The average grades vary between 2.22 to 2.29 g/t Au with tonnage of 652,080 and 317,021 for the indicated and inferred categories, respectively.

Approximately 5,000m of drilling to begin in June of this year on these three targets and completed by year-end.

The Farabantourou exploration permit lies approximately 40 km south and 50 km north of the world-class gold mines of Sadiola and Loulo (Fig.1), respectively. These mines are situated on second order splays off the regional North-South trending Senegal-Mali Fault Zone ("SMFZ"), which the Farabantourou tenement straddles. The present geological interpretation within Farabantourou is that there is a hydrothermal alteration at a contact between two dominant lithologies, namely, sedimentary siliciclastic lithologies to the west and volcano-sedimentary units to the east; the contact is thought to form part of the SMFZ, trending NNW.

Below is the meterage apportioned to each prospect for this year's exploration program: