Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTC Pink: DAUGF) ("Desert Gold" or "the Company") is please to provide the following update regarding its planned exploration program at its Farabantourou prospect in Western Mali.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Two historically defined mineralization zones, Barani and Keniegoulou, will be retested and incorporated into the company's broader understanding of Farabantourou's geology.
- The third prospect, Barani East, contains a resource of 69,900 oz Au (cut-off grade, 0.5 g/t Au). This mineralization occurs in an eastward steeply dipping (55° to 60°), tabular body, ranging in width of 4.5m to 15m with a NNE strike. The average grades vary between 2.22 to 2.29 g/t Au with tonnage of 652,080 and 317,021 for the indicated and inferred categories, respectively.
- Approximately 5,000m of drilling to begin in June of this year on these three targets and completed by year-end.
The Farabantourou exploration permit lies approximately 40 km south and 50 km north of the world-class gold mines of Sadiola and Loulo (Fig.1), respectively. These mines are situated on second order splays off the regional North-South trending Senegal-Mali Fault Zone ("SMFZ"), which the Farabantourou tenement straddles. The present geological interpretation within Farabantourou is that there is a hydrothermal alteration at a contact between two dominant lithologies, namely, sedimentary siliciclastic lithologies to the west and volcano-sedimentary units to the east; the contact is thought to form part of the SMFZ, trending NNW.
Below is the meterage apportioned to each prospect for this year's exploration program:
|DD (m)
|RC (m)
|PROSPECT
|Barani-East
|430
|1000
|Barani
|490
|1000
|Kéniégoulou
|500
|1000
|twinning
|600
|-