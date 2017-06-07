Longview Finalizes Merger With Tidemark

Silicon Valley Cloud-Based Innovator Joins Performance Management Software Leader

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2017 / Longview, a Toronto-based finance and tax performance management software company, today announced the finalization of a merger with Tidemark, a Silicon Valley-based, enterprise financial planning and analytics cloud software company.

"This is an exciting strategic business move for Longview," said John Power, CEO, Longview. "Longview has been the financial planning and reporting backbone for many of the world's most prestigious companies for more than 25 years. This merger with Tidemark expands Longview's product innovation capabilities and combines our proven solutions with a next generation platform."

"Corporate adoption of cloud software for business planning and operations management is growing steadily," said Tony Rizzo, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Tidemark. "With Longview, we have a greater opportunity to better serve the needs of leaders of top companies around the world."

"Businesses of all types are confronting a rapidly changing environment. Disruptive technologies are emerging everywhere and so, too, are applications to deal with this disruption," said Robert Kugel, Senior Vice President and Research Director, Ventana Research. "The combination of Longview and Tidemark makes great sense. It brings together well-established software offering broad and deep functionality with innovative user interface design and reporting capabilities in a way that alters the competitive landscape."

"This deal results in the best of both worlds for Longview and Tidemark customers," said Craig Schiff, President & CEO, BPM Partners. "For Longview customers, when they are ready to migrate to a full cloud solution, the transition path is clear. For Tidemark customers, they now have the benefit of the depth and breadth of the Longview team experts in finance and tax management. A win-win."

About Longview

Longview makes performance management software for the Now business realities. Hundreds of thousands of business leaders from Global 2000 companies, operating in over two hundred countries, leverage Longview daily to make strategic and immediate business decisions with confidence, based on the truth. Longview's software drives the advantage of planning with critical insights into vast and disparate data points bringing budgeting, forecasting, tax reporting, analytics and the financial close to its single platform for out of the box performance management. www.longview.com.

About Tidemark

Tidemark is a new breed of enterprise performance management (EPM) software with its modern cloud and mobile-first design. Innovative brands rely on the Tidemark platform and advanced analytics cloud to sharpen decision-making, reduce risk and improve business performance. Using Tidemark's unique, intuitive apps, decision-makers across the organization gain access to valuable data, deep analytics capabilities, real-time collaboration, and actionable visualizations from any device. Tidemark has offices throughout North America and Europe.

