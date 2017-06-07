

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY.PK) said that its subsidiary Porsche Zweite Beteiligung GmbH purchases about 97 percent of the shares in PTV Planung Transport Verkehr AG, Karlsruhe.



The transaction is subject to, inter alia, the condition precedent of merger control clearances.



PTV Group is a provider of software for transportation logistics as well as for traffic planning and traffic management. The aggregate investment amounts to more than 300 million euros.



Porsche SE said that its target of a positive net liquidity at the end of the fiscal year 2017 remains unchanged. Against the background of the acquisition of PTV Group, but without taking into account possible future investments, the net liquidity as of 31 December 2017 is expected to stand at between Euro 0.7 billion and Euro 1.2 billion.



To date Porsche SE's published net liquidity expectations as of 31 December 2017, without taking into account investments, amounted to a corridor between Euro 1.0 billion and Euro 1.5 billion.



