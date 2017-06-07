sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 556 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

51,15 Euro		-0,14
-0,27 %
WKN: PAH003 ISIN: DE000PAH0038 Ticker-Symbol: PAH3 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,07
51,10
15:15
51,09
51,11
15:15
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE51,15-0,27 %