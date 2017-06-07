

At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, duly convened and held at the City of London Club, 19 Old Broad Street, London on 7 June 2017 the following resolutions were passed:



Ordinary resolutions numbers 1 to 8 were passed.



The following items of Special Business were passed of which resolution 9 to 12 were passed as ordinary resolutions and 13 to 16 were passed as special resolutions.



Special Business



9. Continuation as a venture capital trust To continue as a venture capital trust until the Annual General Meeting of the Company in 2027.



10. Amendment of Article 135 That existing Article 135 in the Articles of Association of the Company be deleted and the following new Article 135 be inserted 'At the Annual General Meeting of the Company in 2027 and, if the Company has not been wound-up or unitised or re-organised at each tenth Annual General Meeting of the Company thereafter, the Directors shall procure that an ordinary resolution will be proposed to the effect that the Company shall continue in being as a venture capital trust.'



11. Change of investment policy That the Company's investment policy be clarified and amended by the insertion of the following paragraphs:



VCT qualifying investments In addition to the above, the investment policy is designed to ensure that the Company continues to qualify and is approved as a VCT by HIM Revenue and Customs. The maximum amount invested in any one company is limited to any HIMRC annual investment limits and, generally, no more than 15 per cent. of the Company's assets, at cost, are invested in a single company. It is intended that at least 80 per cent. of the Company's funds will be invested in VCT qualifying investments.



Non-VCT qualifying investments Funds held prior to investing in VCT qualifying assets or for liquidity purposes will be held as cash on deposit, invested in floating rate notes or similar instruments with banks or other financial institutions with high credit ratings or invested in liquid open-ended equity funds providing income and capital equity exposure (where it is considered economic to do so). Investment in such open-ended equity funds will not exceed 7.5 per cent. of the Company's assets at the time of investment.



Risk diversification and maximum exposures Risk is spread by investing in a number of different businesses within VCT qualifying industry sectors using a mixture of securities. The maximum the Company will invest in a single company is 15 per cent. of the Company's assets at cost. The value of an individual investment is expected to increase over time as a result of trading progress and a continuous assessment is made of investments' suitability for sale. It is possible that individual holdings may grow in value to a point where they represent a significantly higher proportion of total assets prior to a realisation opportunity being available.



12. Authority to allot shares That the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the 'Act') to allot Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny per share in the Company up to an aggregate nominal amount of £212,324 provided that this authority shall expire 18 months from the date that this resolution is passed, or, if earlier, the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company but so that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted or rights to subscribe for or convert securities into shares to be granted after such expiry and the Directors may allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or convert securities into shares pursuant to such an offer or agreement as if this authority had not expired.



13. Authority for the disapplication of pre-emptive rights That the Directors be empowered, pursuant to section 570 of the Act, to allot equity securities (within the meaning of section 560 of the Act) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by resolution number 12 as if section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment, provided that this power shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities: a. in connection with an offer of such securities by way of rights issue; b. in connection with any Dividend Reinvestment Scheme introduced and operated by the Company; c. in connection with the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2016/2017 and similar Offers; and d. otherwise than pursuant to paragraphs (a) to (c) above, up to an aggregate nominal amount of £212,324 for Ordinary shares.



This authority shall expire 18 months from the date that this resolution is passed or, if earlier, the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if this power had not expired.



'Rights issue' means an offer of equity securities to holders of shares in the capital of the Company on the register on a record date fixed by the Directors in proportion as nearly as may be to the respective numbers of Ordinary shares held by them, but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient to deal with any treasury shares, fractional entitlements or legal or practical issues arising under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in, any territory or any other matter.



This power applies in relation to a sale of treasury shares as if all references in this resolution to an allotment included any such sale and in the first paragraph of the resolution the words 'pursuant to the authority conferred by resolution number 12 were omitted in relation to such a sale.



14. Authority to purchase own shares That, the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised to make market purchases (within the meaning of Section 693(4) of the Act) of Ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary shares'), on such terms as the Directors think fit, and where such shares are held as treasury shares, the Company may use them for the purposes set out in section 727 of the Act, provided that: a. the maximum aggregate number of shares hereby authorised to be purchased is 14.99 per cent. of the issued Ordinary share capital of the Company as at the date of the passing of this resolution; b. the minimum price which may be paid for a share shall be 1 penny (exclusive of expenses); c. the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for a share shall be an amount being not more than the higher of (i) 105 per cent. of the average of the middle market quotations (as derived from the Daily Official List of the London Stock Exchange) for the shares for the five business days immediately preceding the date of purchase and (ii) the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid relating to a share on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out; and d. unless previously varied, revoked or renewed, the authority hereby conferred shall expire 18 months from the date that this resolution is passed or, if earlier, at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held after the passing of this resolution, save that the Company may, at any time prior to such expiry, enter into a contract or contracts to purchase shares under such authority which would or might be completed or executed wholly or partly after the expiration of such authority and may make a purchase of shares pursuant to any such contract or contracts as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired.



Under the Companies (Acquisition of Own Shares) (Treasury Shares) Regulations 2003 (the 'Regulations'), Ordinary shares purchased by the Company out of distributable profits can be held as treasury shares, which may then be cancelled or sold for cash. The authority sought by this special resolution is intended to apply equally to shares to be held by the Company as treasury shares in accordance with the Regulations.



15. Authority to sell treasury shares That the Directors be empowered to sell treasury shares at the higher of the prevailing current share price and the price bought in at.



16. Cancellation of share capital premium That £32,620,666 of the amount standing to the credit of the Company's share premium account (representing the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account as at 5 April 2014) be cancelled and reclassified as other distributable reserves.



