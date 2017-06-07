

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines (UAL) reported that its May 2017 consolidated traffic increased 2.6 percent from the year-ago period to 18.50 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs.



Consolidated capacity, measured in available seat miles, rose 3.7 percent versus the prior-year period to 22.66 billion. Consolidated load factor for the month decreased 0.9 points to 81.6 percent.



The company continues to expect second-quarter 2017 consolidated passenger unit revenue to be up 1.0 to 3.0 percent compared to the second quarter of 2016.



