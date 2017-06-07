ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing human vaccines, announced today that it is scheduling corporate partnering meetings during the BIO International Convention, to be held in San Diego on June 19-22, 2017.

Senior management of GeoVax will be available for one-on-one meetings with business development representatives from the life sciences industry as well as investment professionals. The Company will showcase its MVA-VLP vaccine platform and provide an update on its vaccine development programs in the areas of HIV, Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses, malaria, hepatitis B and cancer. Each area offers opportunities for collaboration or strategic transactions.

Individuals interested in meeting with GeoVax are encouraged to reach out to the company through the scheduling platform available through the conference website hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (http://convention.bio.org/partner/) or by contacting Company management directly.

Additionally, during the conference, Farshad Guirakhoo, PhD, GeoVax's Chief Scientific Officer, will deliver a talk entitled "Development of a Novel Zika Vaccine" as part of the Georgia Pavilion's Speaker Series.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines against infectious diseases using its Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle (MVA-VLP) vaccine platform. The Company's development programs are focused on preventive vaccines against HIV, Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa), and malaria, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers. GeoVax's vaccine platform supports in vivo production of non-infectious VLPs from the cells of the very person receiving the vaccine, mimicking a natural infection, stimulating both the humoral and cellular arms of the immune system to recognize, prevent, and control the target infection. For more information, visit www.geovax.com.

Contact:

Mark Reynolds, Chief Financial Officer

Farshad Guirakhoo, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer

GeoVax Labs, Inc.

investor@geovax.com

678-384-7220



