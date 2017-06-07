SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Centrify, the leader in securing hybrid enterprises through the power of identity, today launched a public bug bounty program with Bugcrowd, the leader in crowdsourced security testing. Building on the success of its private, on-demand program, the public program will leverage more than 50,000 security researchers on the Bugcrowd platform to reinforce the security of the Centrify Identity Services platform. Centrify Identity Services secures each user's access to apps, endpoints and infrastructure through single sign-on, multifactor authentication and privileged identity management.

Centrify will reward security researchers between $100 - $3,000 USD per bug identified -- depending on impact and severity of vulnerabilities identified in our Application Services, Infrastructure Services and corporate website.

"As a leader in identity services, it is incumbent upon us to fully vet the security on our platform to ensure that each user's access to apps and infrastructure is secure and that we continue to deliver the best solutions," explains Raun Nohavitza, Sr. Director, IT at Centrify Corporation. "Bugcrowd's platform, organization, experience with triage and relationship with the security community make their bounty program very attractive. With Bugcrowd we're not only doing the right thing for our security offerings in the best way possible, but we're also getting consistent administration and management for our ongoing program."

At Bugcrowd security expertise is built into the design, support and management of every program. Bugcrowd's easy-to-use platform connects organizations with a curated crowd of tens of thousands of researchers for quicker identification of vulnerabilities, while its experienced team manages programs every step of the way to ensure organizations see results.

"The explosion of online business has increased the opportunities for adversaries, which makes a strong security stance more important than ever," said Casey Ellis, CEO and founder of Bugcrowd. "Centrify is clearly demonstrating their commitment to keeping their customers secure by proactively engaging the help of the white-hat hacker community through the Bugcrowd platform. Bug bounty programs have emerged as the most effective and efficient way to secure the delivery of products and services, and we are proud to manage their bug bounty program."

To learn more about Centrify's public bug bounty program or to participate, visit bugcrowd.com/centrify.

About Bugcrowd

The pioneer and innovator in crowdsourced security testing for the enterprise, Bugcrowd harnesses the power of more than 50,000 security researchers to surface critical software vulnerabilities and level the playing field in cybersecurity. Bugcrowd also provides a range of responsible disclosure and managed service options that allow companies to commission a customized security testing program that fits their specific requirements. Bugcrowd's proprietary vulnerability disclosure platform is deployed by Tesla Motors, Fiat-Chrysler, The Western Union Company, Pinterest, Barracuda Networks and Jet.com. Based in San Francisco, Bugcrowd is backed by Blackbird Ventures, Costanoa Venture Capital, Industry Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, Rally Ventures and Salesforce Ventures. Bugcrowd is a trademark of Bugcrowd, Inc. Learn more at www.bugcrowd.com.

About Centrify

Centrify redefines security from a legacy static perimeter-based approach to protecting millions of scattered connections in a boundaryless hybrid enterprise. As the only industry recognized leader in both Privileged Identity Management and Identity-as-a-Service, Centrify provides a single platform to secure each user's access to apps and infrastructure through the power of identity services. This is Next Dimension Security in the Age of Access. Centrify is enabling over 5,000 customers, including over half the Fortune 50, to defend their organizations. To learn more visit www.centrify.com.

The Breach Stops Here.

