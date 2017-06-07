SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Vet Online Supply, Inc. (OTC PINK: VTNL) (the Company) announces today their first commercial order with the University of Georgia.

The company anticipates the launch of its retail website later this month while its marketing efforts are starting to yield commercial sales.

Matt Scott, Director, stated, "These results clearly show that we are delivering on our strategy to transform Vet Online Supply by investing in new marketing and website tools in the fast growing and changing 'Veterinary' market." Matt further stated, "In 2017, in addition to ensuring delivery of new customer purchasing tools, our Board has focused on refining the Group's strategy for growth, involving detailed reviews of both the surgical products and the CBD based supplements being rolled out later this month. This covers the market, products, emerging technologies, competition, risks, talent development, diversity and succession plans. The Board believes that our clear and focused strategy, together with a highly motivated and talented management team, premium branded products and strong financial discipline, means that Vet Online Supply is well positioned to realize sustainable, long-term growth."

ABOUT VET ONLINE SUPPLY:

Vet Online Supply Inc. is a US based online retail reseller of premium veterinary supplies. The goal of "Vet Online Supply" is to provide the $38B industry with value priced, superior quality products. Vet Online Supply sources our products through Concord Veterinary Supply. Concord, established in 1999, is now one of Canada's largest, independent suppliers of veterinary surgical and dental instruments.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements. While these statements are made to convey to the public the company's progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements represent management's opinion. Whereas management believes such representations to be true and accurate based on information and data available to the company at this time, actual results may differ materially from those described. The Company's operations and business prospects are always subject to risk and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are and will be set forth in the company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:



Tom Nelson

tenassociates33@gmail.com

(480) 326-8577



