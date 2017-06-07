GRASS VALLEY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Simlatus Corporation (OTC PINK: SIML) announces today that the Company is preparing an export order for $500,000.

The Company received a request to prepare a $500,000 purchase order for export. The country requesting the order operates 3 stations and more than 100 studios for "Over-the-Air" broadcasting. There is a second large order expected for Asia later this month.

Bob Stillwaugh, Chairman and CEO, stated "The large orders include our HD Routers, SoundPals, and our new SyncPal. Our projections for the year ending 12/31/2017 were only $488,000. We anticipate that we will exceed our projections this month."

The company has contracted several manufacturing reps throughout Asia, Africa, Europe, South America and the Middle East, many of whom are closing product orders for the Simlatus legacy product line as well as for the new SyncPal product scheduled for delivery this month.

ABOUT SIMLATUS: www.simlatus.com

Simlatus Corporation's 18 year history as an audio/video icon, designs, manufactures and sells 55 commercial broadcast products worldwide. The company has a small revenue base in the broadcast industry with long-term national and international distribution. Our customers include large broadcast giants such as Warner Bros., CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX, ESPN and DIRECTV, as well as many smaller broadcast customers which include religious facilities, international broadcast facilities, colleges, and radio stations. The new SyncPal, and our future Simlatus-IBS, will allow the company to capitalize in the $150B growing industry of augmented/virtual reality.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements. While these statements are made to convey to the public the company's progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements represent management's opinion. Whereas management believes such representations to be true and accurate based on information and data available to the company at this time, actual results may differ materially from those described. The Company's operations and business prospects are always subject to risk and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are and will be set forth in the company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

