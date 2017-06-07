PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- WPS Office Software, a leading office productivity suite for PC and mobile devices, today clarified the company's official position on the continued support for WPS Office for Linux. With the pending release of Linux updates scheduled for later this month, WPS Office is backing the Linux community with steadfast support for the product.

WPS Office for Linux brings the world's best office software experience to the Linux community, providing complete compatibility with Microsoft Office document formats, including PPT, DOC, DOCX, XLS, and XLSX. The Linux version of the company's popular office software suite is compatible with Fedora, CentOS, OpenSUSE, Ubuntu, Mint, Knoppix, and other platforms, supporting both 32 and 64 bit computing environments. Regular updates are made possible with input from the open source community.

"While there may be periodic delays in the release of updates based on community feedback, Linux users can be assured of regular updates to the software," said William Wong, General Manager, WPS Office. "The company will continue to deliver on its promise to support the Linux community which has been staunchly supportive of the software."

WPS Office Suite offers a Complete Office Suite -- including Writer, Presentation, Spreadsheets, and a built in PDF reader -- in an easy to use and familiar user interface. The suite offers complete compatibility with Microsoft Office document formats, as well as more than 230 fonts and hundreds of free templates.

To Access FREE Downloads of WPS Office for Linux, please visit:

http://wps-community.org/

View the official company statement on WPS Office for Linux at: http://blog.wps.com/linux/.

About WPS Office Software

Palo Alto-based WPS Office Software is a leading office productivity suite for PC and mobile devices. With more than 1.2 billion installs, WPS Office is a high performing, yet considerably more affordable solution that is recognized as a preferred alternative to Microsoft® Office and is fully compatible and comparable to Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel and Word. The WPS Office suite is available for Windows and Linux-based PCs as well as Android and iOS. WPS Office Software is a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, China's leading Internet services and software company. More information can be found at http://www.wps.com.

