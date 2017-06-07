SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, today announced publication of an article covering Nutritional High International Inc.'s (CSE: EAT) (OTCQB: SPLIF) recently released corporate video, featuring an inside look at the company's Palo Verde facility and a discussion with Jim Frazier, the company's CEO.

Nutritional High launched its Palo Verde cannabis oil extraction and production facility in Pueblo, Colorado in February 2017. Since then, the site has manufactured over 7,000 grams of cannabis oil distillate as processes are fine-tuned and production levels increased. The company currently sells its FLI brand oil cartridges, as well as bulk oil, in Colorado. Longer term, Nutritional High is aiming toward the production, marketing and sale of high margin cannabis-infused edibles as a cornerstone of its business.

To that end, the company appointed Mr. Frazier as CEO in July 2016. He had previously been in charge of Colorado operations and has a deep history in the food, and especially chocolate, industry. His expertise ranges from operations to sales and marketing.

Please follow the link to see the video: http://www.cannabisfn.com/nutritional-high-corporate-video-translating-chocolate-experience-marijuana-edibles/

