DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - June 07, 2017) - CalyxSoftware®, a leading provider of comprehensive mortgage software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage bankers, wholesale and correspondent lenders and brokers, announced today that registration is now open for CalyxVision' 18, the company's second national user conference. The event will be held February 11-14, 2018 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.
CalyxVision offers the unique opportunity for lenders and brokers to receive more than 16 hours of in-person, hands-on Calyx
Training and industry sessions include topics such as:
- Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) execution for 2018
- Going paperless
- Information on the newest offerings and product roadmap from CalyxSoftware
- Ensuring Fair Lending
- Digital mortgages
- Selling to Millennials
Attendance at CalyxVision will help lenders and brokers gain valuable insights into the latest regulatory updates and changes from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.
CalyxVision is best suited for mortgage industry professionals from all business types and roles, including C-level Executives, System Administrators, Business and Operations Managers, Compliance Officers and Managers, Loan Originators, Underwriters, Processors, Lock Desk Personnel and Secondary Market Managers.
Speakers and panelists, as well as the complete agenda, will be announced at a later date.
An early bird registration rate will be offered through October 1, 2017. Accommodation and travel costs are not included.
"We're proud to provide our users with another high-quality, engaging educational and motivational national user conference. The event is designed to help our customers take their businesses to the next level," said Bob Dougherty, Vice President of Business Development at CalyxSoftware. "In an ever-changing regulatory and technology environment, it's important for every mortgage industry stakeholder to connect with regulators, partners, thought leaders and peers to gain the knowledge needed to prepare for the changes ahead, and achieve more success."
For more information or to register for the conference, visit CalyxVision.com.
