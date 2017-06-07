DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - June 07, 2017) - CalyxSoftware®, a leading provider of comprehensive mortgage software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage bankers, wholesale and correspondent lenders and brokers, announced today that registration is now open for CalyxVision' 18, the company's second national user conference. The event will be held February 11-14, 2018 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

CalyxVision offers the unique opportunity for lenders and brokers to receive more than 16 hours of in-person, hands-on Calyx ® software training. Attendees will learn best practices directly from Calyx software experts to increase their company's productivity and maximize profitability. In addition to training, CalyxVision attendees will enjoy a comprehensive educational experience with more than 20 hours of sessions covering industry hot topics.

Training and industry sessions include topics such as:

Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) execution for 2018

Going paperless

Information on the newest offerings and product roadmap from CalyxSoftware

Ensuring Fair Lending

Digital mortgages

Selling to Millennials

Attendance at CalyxVision will help lenders and brokers gain valuable insights into the latest regulatory updates and changes from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.

CalyxVision is best suited for mortgage industry professionals from all business types and roles, including C-level Executives, System Administrators, Business and Operations Managers, Compliance Officers and Managers, Loan Originators, Underwriters, Processors, Lock Desk Personnel and Secondary Market Managers.

Speakers and panelists, as well as the complete agenda, will be announced at a later date.

An early bird registration rate will be offered through October 1, 2017. Accommodation and travel costs are not included.

"We're proud to provide our users with another high-quality, engaging educational and motivational national user conference. The event is designed to help our customers take their businesses to the next level," said Bob Dougherty, Vice President of Business Development at CalyxSoftware. "In an ever-changing regulatory and technology environment, it's important for every mortgage industry stakeholder to connect with regulators, partners, thought leaders and peers to gain the knowledge needed to prepare for the changes ahead, and achieve more success."

For more information or to register for the conference, visit CalyxVision.com.

About CalyxSoftware

CalyxSoftware is a provider of innovative solutions to help streamline and simplify all phases of the loan process. The company's loan origination software offerings include Point ® and PointCentral ® for banks, credit unions, mortgage bankers and brokers; INK-it ® , a secure electronic signature solution; and WebCaster ® , a website development tool. For more information call (800) 362-2599 or visit www.calyxsoftware.com.

