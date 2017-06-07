CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - June 07, 2017) - Nureva Inc., an award-winning collaboration-solutions company, announces the general availability of its highly anticipated HDL300 audio conferencing system. Since it was first announced in 2016, the Nureva' HDL300 system has undergone rigorous testing and user trials resulting in outstanding reviews from beta users, resellers and industry analysts. At the core of the HDL300 system is Nureva's breakthrough Microphone Mist' technology, which places 8,192 virtual microphones throughout a meeting room to pick up sound from any location. Enabled by real-time hardware, the system uses sophisticated algorithms to simultaneously process sound from all virtual microphones to provide remote participants with a high quality listening experience. All participants are clearly heard regardless of where they are in the room or the direction they are facing. The HDL300 system was first shown at InfoComm 2016 when the product was still under development, and it was named Best New Audio Conferencing Product by rAVe Publications.

The HDL300 audio conferencing system resolves the frustrating and persistent issue of poor audio pickup, especially in dynamic meetings where participants move around the room. The system's custom audio processing unit is capable of handling 15,000 MIPS, which is much more powerful than conventional systems. This power is used to create a quality listening experience for remote participants by way of the virtual microphones, continuous self-calibration, simultaneous echo cancellation, position-based automatic gain control and sound masking. The HDL300 system is optimized for small to mid-sized meeting and collaboration spaces, and is designed to work with Skype ® for Business, Zoom, Blue Jeans, Cisco ® Spark, Cisco WebEx ® , GoToMeeting', Pexip Infinity Connect and other common UC&C applications.

"One of my aha moments at Enterprise Connect 2017 took place when I received a demonstration of the HDL300 system, because I was really impressed that a company innovated and delivered cool audio conferencing technology," said Phil Edholm, president and founder at PKE Consulting. "I was really impressed by this product, and it takes a lot to impress me."

"We were looking for a hassle-free solution to the poor audio quality experienced by remote participants in conference calls that are often critical to our business," said Dan Pigat, Calgary Scientific's vice president, PureWeb Labs. "The HDL300 system solved this problem and then some, saving us time and frustration while improving collaboration across our teams."

"Early feedback on the HDL300 system has been tremendous, with resellers and their customers expressing excitement at the arrival of a simple, cost-effective solution to the nagging issues with audio conferencing," said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva's CEO. "We are excited to be in full production of the system at a time when customers are searching for new approaches to solving old and persistent problems."

Additional product details

System components

The Nureva HDL300 audio conferencing system includes the following:

Integrated microphone and speaker bar with 12 omnidirectional microphones and 2 speakers

Breakout box and mounting bracket

Infrared remote control

USB and power cables

System requirements

The system requires a computer enabled with UC&C, web conferencing or video conferencing software, such as Skype for business, Zoom, Blue Jeans, Cisco Spark, Cisco WebEx, GoToMeeting, Pexip Infinity Connect and other common UC&C applications.

Plug and play

When the USB cable is plugged into a computer, the HDL300 system is recognized as a standard USB audio device. No additional drivers need to be installed.

Wall-mount installation

The integrated microphone and speaker bar is easily installed on a wall and connected by a single Ethernet cable (for power and communication) to the breakout box. The wall-mounted location minimizes the distractions of table noise and keeps the table clear.

Room flexibility

The HDL300 system is designed to work in a range of small to mid-sized spaces up to 20' x 20' (6.1 m x 6.1 m), including

Huddle rooms

Small to mid-sized meeting rooms

Team workspaces

System benefits

Meetings are enabled by clear audio so remote participants can hear every comment

Distributed teams can fully participate in information sharing, idea generation and decision making

Less time and energy is wasted due to interruptions, repeated comments and misaligned or misinformed decisions

Nureva's audio processing technology

Advanced DSP algorithms place 8,192 virtual microphones in the room to pick up and process audio, creating an immersive, high quality audio conferencing experience. All of this is enabled by a powerful processor with 15,000 MIPS, which is much more powerful than conventional systems.

The technology creates a platform for Nureva, offering a range of future extensions that could include support for larger rooms, audio input and control and integration with the Nureva Span' visual collaboration system.

Availability and pricing

The HDL300 system is available through a global network of authorized Nureva dealers and distributors in North America, Western Europe, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. The MSRP is $2,999 in the United States and includes a two-year limited warranty. For information or to find a local reseller, please email Nureva at sales@nureva.com or call direct at 587.774.6647.

About Nureva

Nureva Inc. develops collaboration solutions where content-rich ideation and problem-solving can flourish. The company focuses on delighting customers with simple, thoughtful hardware, software and services. A passion for deep customer understanding and a commitment to innovation drive the company's product road map. For more information, visit www.nureva.com.

© 2017 Nureva Inc. All rights reserved. Nureva, Microphone Mist, Span and the Nureva logo are trademarks of Nureva Inc. in the United States, Canada and other countries. All third-party product and company names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

