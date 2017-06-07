SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - June 07, 2017) - With the commissioning phase of the processing plant complete, full production at this Mexican mine has resumed.

Great Panther Silver Limited's (TSX: GPR) (NYSE MKT: GPL) announced on June 1 that it has completed the commissioning of the processing plant of the Topia mine in Durango, and that the facility is operating at planned capacity. "We are pleased with the operation of the plant and progress to date on the permitting front," stated Robert Archer, Great Panther's president & CEO.

Analyst Heiko Ihle of Rodman & Renshaw took note of the announcement, writing in a June 2 report, "Since production at Topia has resumed, the company is processing stockpiled ore from the shutdown, in addition to run of mine ore, which should keep the processing plant running at capacity for the foreseeable future."

