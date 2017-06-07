SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - June 07, 2017) - With primary targets still not accessible due to weather, secondary targets are the focus, and analysts Ryan Walker of Echelon Wealth Partners and Adam Melnyk of PI Financial weigh in on the latest results.

In a June 5 press release, Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: VIT) announced assays for its Eagle West zone, a secondary target, directly adjacent to its primary Eagle Gold Deposit. The highlighted Eagle West "results include, 21.3 meters of 2.11 g/t Au in drill hole DG17-805C, 21 meters of 0.88 g/t Au in drill hole DG17-783C and 16.2 meters of 0.85 g/t Au in drill hole DG17-779C."

Following the announcement, Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Ryan Walker released a June 5 report on the Eagle West results confirming that "mineralized sheeted veins were encountered, as well as a higher grade, structurally controlled zone defined on the intrusive northern contact margin."

PI Financial analyst Adam Melnyk stated in a June 5 report that "Victoria controls what we consider to be a strategic asset; a sizeable gold development project, which can be developed for a reasonable initial capital expenditure, located in a top-tier political jurisdiction, with full permits for construction in hand."

