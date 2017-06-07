Jon R. Moeller, Chief Financial Officer of The Procter Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will be a featured speaker at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 10:30 A.M. CEST (Central European Summer Time).

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.pginvestor.com, beginning at 10:30 a.m. CEST (Central European Summer Time). The webcast will also be available for replay.

