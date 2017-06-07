All-in-one device enables early lung function testing at the point of care

ndd Medical Technologies, Inc., the leader in lung function testing, today announced the availability of EasyOne Air, a new, all-in-one spirometry solution designed for primary care physicians. The portable and connected device requires no calibration, warm-up time or maintenance and provides clinicians with a simple and proven method of lung function testing. EasyOne Air's intuitive, full-color touch screen display also ensures accurate and immediate results through real-time curves and parameters.

"I've used ndd products for many years because of the durability and accuracy of the devices," said Lance Anderson, Vice President of Palmer Associates and National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) approved course instructor. "The large, easy-to-read screen on the EasyOne Air makes interacting with the device very simple and the results print-outs are so concise and easy to understand that I find my students naturally gravitating to these devices."

Every four minutes, a person dies from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)1, the third leading cause of death in the U.S.2 With millions of people already diagnosed, an additional 12 million Americans may have the disease without knowing it3. Early diagnosis, along with ongoing treatment and monitoring, can slow the progression of lung disease and have a significant impact on the quality of a patient's life. By moving lung function testing beyond the lab and into the primary care environment, physicians are able to detect airway obstruction earlier, enabling faster treatment. In addition, EasyOne Air fully satisfies the Global Initiative for Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) guidelines, recommending spirometry as one of the primary tools to establish a diagnosis of COPD in patients with a historic cough, difficulty breathing or exposures to risk factors, such as smoking4

"EasyOne Air is a flexible and reliable tool for healthcare professionals to accurately diagnose lung health. This new model includes ndd's TrueFlow technology for the most accurate way to diagnose the growing number of patients suffering from COPD and other chronic lung diseases," said Georg Harnoncourt, CEO of ndd Medical Technologies. "The earlier a physician can diagnose a patient, the faster they can offer treatment. The sooner a patient begins treatment, the better their quality of life."

EasyOne Air connects (via USB) to a computer for direct printing and downloading while also offering the option of portability through a secure Bluetooth connection. The device offers seamless integration with patients' electronic medical records through EasyOne Connect, a platform for all EasyOne point-of-care solutions.

Equipped to eliminate the potential for human or environmental error in flow measurement, the EasyOne Air ensures accurate and reliable results with every test. Powered by ndd's propriety ultrasound flow technology, Ultrasonic TrueFlow™, EasyOne Air anticipates interfering variables, allowing it to function independently of gas composition, pressure, temperature and humidity, ensuring consistent, standardized test results every time.

EasyOne Air received CE marking and FDA 510(k) clearance in January 2017. The device is widely available for purchase through select distributors.

A leader in lung function testing based in Switzerland and the U.S., ndd is helping to improve the quality of life for millions of people living with lung disease. Built around the company's patented Ultrasonic TrueFlow™ technology, ndd's innovative, easy-to-use products such as EasyOne and EasyOne Pro help clinicians diagnose and treat COPD and other chronic lung diseases earlier and with greater precision by providing accurate information at the point of care. For more information on ndd, please visit www.nddmed.com or follow us on Twitter @nddMedical.

