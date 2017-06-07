Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases: World Drug Industry and Market 2016-2026

LONDON, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

AMD and Other Retinal Diseases - our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues

Where is the AMD and Other Retinal Diseases market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this brand new report. Visiongain's report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2026, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.

Discover How to Stay Ahead

Our 169 page report provides 50 tables and 42 figures. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, interviews, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing AMD and Other Retinal Diseases market. See how to exploit the opportunities.

Forecasts from 2016-2026 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2026, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments

• Discover qualitative analyses (including SWOT and STEP analysis), product profiles and commercial developments

• Read full transcripts of two exclusive expert opinion interviews from industry specialists informing your understanding and allowing you to assess prospects for investments and sales, including:

- Dr. Leigh J. Hsu, Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy, Lpath, Inc.

- Philip G. Ralston, Jr., MacuCLEAR

Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, you find revenue forecasts to 2026 for the following submarkets:

• Wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD)

• Dry AMD (dAMD)

• Diabetic retinopathy (DR)

• Other retinal diseases (grouped forecast)

Our investigation discusses what stimulates and restrains business. Understand the dynamics of the industry and assess its potential future sales, discovering the critical factors likely to achieve success.

Predictions of leading products' sales - what's possible for those eye drug revenues ?

How will individual retinal medicines perform from 2016 to 2026 at world level? Our study forecasts revenues of five prominent brands:

• Lucentis

• Eylea

• Avastin

• Visudyne

• Jetrea

Discover how high revenues can go. See what's happening, understanding the trends, challenges and opportunities.

Our analysis also divides the main global forecast into geographical markets.

What are the prospects in the leading regions and countries?

You will discover individual revenue forecasts for 10 leading national markets from 2016-2026:

• United States (US)

• Japan

• Germany, France, the UK, Italy and Spain (EU5 group)

• Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRIC countries)

There you will find countries with the highest revenues and potential growth. You can explore the outlook for treating ocular problems, serving doctors' and patients' needs. Assess the opportunity and ways to help people retain eyesight. Discover what the commercial prospects are for you and your organisation.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Our analyses forecasts the world market for retinal drugs will reach $17.38bn in 2020. It will achieve strong revenue expansion from 2016 to 2026. Our report reveals how high sales will go.

You can also see which companies hold the most potential. Examine eye drug developers, producers and marketers, including these firms:

• Novartis

• Roche

• Regeneron

• Bayer

• Santen

• Valeant

• Allergan

Research and development - assess innovation, trends and possibilities

There you can also investigate R&D, appraising technological, clinical and commercial possibilities.

In our study explore the research and development in slowing vision loss and restoring sight. You can examine these advances and others:

• Combination therapies, including neovascularisation disrupters

• Angiogenesis inhibition by blocking pericyte recruitment

• Anti-inflammatory mechanisms (inc. corticosteroids)

• Targeting VEGF and PDGF (inc. receptors, kinases and angiogenesis pathways)

• Monoclonal antibodies, mAb fragments, DARPins (designed ankyrin repeat proteins) and visual cycle modulators.

Explore the other agents and possibilities, too, including these:

• Oligonucleotides and siRNA therapy

• Anti-integrin oligopeptide treatment

• Complement factor inhibition and serotonin modifiers

• Angiotensin receptor blockers and converting enzyme inhibitors

• Biosimilars and other follow-on biologicals and next generation therapeutics

• Regenerative medicine, neural stem cells (NSCs), cellular and gene therapies

The R&D holds strength, variety and promise. See what's possible for big pharma companies and specialists in biological drugs (biologics) and other biotechnologies.

How the AMD and Other Retinal Diseases report helps you

• Revenues for retinal disease treatments to 2026 - assess the overall world drugs market's potential and receive forecasted revenues for treating wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), dry AMD, diabetic retinopathy (DR) and other disorders

• Products' sales to 2026 - discover the predicted revenues of Lucentis, Eylea, Avastin, Visudyne and Jetrea, seeing how those medicines can compete and succeed

• National market forecasting to 2026 for 11 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia - explore the best regions for treatment demand, sales and growth

• R&D activities - see the progress, trends and prospects in that ophthalmic research and development, finding technological, clinical and commercial possibilities

• Companies, news and opinions - examine the participants, including Roche, Novartis, Bayer, Regeneron and Allergan, and receive two exclusive interviews, helping your reputation for insight and staying ahead

• Analysis of what stimulates and restrains that industry and market - assess challenges and strengths there, helping you compete and gain advantage.

Our brand new survey, by our in-house UK-based analysts, provides knowledge to benefit your research, analyses, plans, decisions and proposals. It reveals information you will find nowhere else.

Discover predictions for rear-eye medicines, getting information to help you now

With our independent analyses explore products, companies, progress and possibilities. Discover the best commercial opportunities, as well as ways to help patients.

Having that market data means you're less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss a crucial opportunity. Through your choice find how you could save time and effort, also benefiting your authority, reputation and results.

Our investigation provides you with definitive data, trends, opportunities and sales predictions to 2025 for retinal pharmaceuticals. So avoid missing out - please order the report now.

To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100

Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1589/Macular-Degeneration-(AMD)-and-Other-Retinal-Diseases-World-Drug-Industry-and-Market-2016-2026

List of Companies and Organizations Mentioned

Abbott

Acucela

Alcon

Aldexa

Alimera Sciences

Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

Allegro

Allergan

Allergan and Molecular Partners

Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology

Avalanche Biotechnologies

Bayer Healthcare

Biotime

Biovail Corporation

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Casey Eye Institute

Chengdu Kanghong Biotech

Colby Pharmaceutical

Columbia University

CoMentis

Eli Lilly

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

Eyetech

FDA

ForSight Vision4

Genentech

Germany's Institut für Qualität und Wirtschaftlichkeit im Gesundheitswesen (IQWiG)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

iCo Therapeutics

Icon Bioscience

International Diabetes Federation

Italian Competition Authority (ICA)

Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare

Lpath, Inc.

MacuCLEAR

Mesoblast

MSD

Neuron Systems Inc.

Neurotech

NHS

NICE

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Ocata Therapeutics

OHR Pharmaceutical

Ophthotec Corporation

Ora Bio

Oregon Health and Science University

Othera Pharmaceuticals

Oxford BioMedica

Oxigene

PanOptica

Pfizer

QLT

Regeneron

ReVision Therapeutics

Roche

Santen Pharmaceutical

Sirion Therapeutics

StemCells

Stemedica Cell Technologies

ThromboGenics

Tyrogenex

UCB

UK's General Medical Council

University College London (UCL)

US National Eye Institute

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Varinel

VisionCare Ophthalmic Technologies

Vitreoretinal Technologies

WHO

Xcovery Group

Xcovery Vision

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com