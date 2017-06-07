sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 556 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,65 Euro		-0,02
-0,11 %
WKN: A2DME9 ISIN: US02156B1035 Ticker-Symbol: 3AI 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTERYX INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALTERYX INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALTERYX INC
ALTERYX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALTERYX INC17,65-0,11 %