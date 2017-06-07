Inspire 2017 Alteryx, Inc., (NYSE: AYX) a leader in self-service data analytics, today announced the next release of Alteryx Designer during a keynote session at its user conference, Inspire 2017. This release enhances the analytics workbench so that Chief Data Officers and analytics organizations can better scale globally, and then allows business users to capitalize on more data assets and to grow their skillset to obtain answers for critical business insights.

"Chief Data Officers have responsibilities that span global organizations, and with this release we can help them foster a data-driven culture by making Alteryx workflows a common language for analytics," said Bob Laurent, vice president of Product Marketing, Alteryx, Inc. "With today's news, we are building on the platform's flexibility by extending localization capabilities for global scale and big data support."

The platform delivers even greater flexibility with:

Global Reach: 76%* of advanced spreadsheets users reside outside of the United States and need a way to take advantage of self-service analytics offerings, verses traditional spreadsheet use. This release delivers more global scale by breaking down language barriers, and offering the Alteryx Platform in French and German.

Extended Big Data Support With Alteryx, organizations are provided with a flexible, code-free environment with connections to more than 75 different data sources. This offering broadens the data connectivity options with new In-Database connections to HP Vertica and Exasol.

"We appreciate that Alteryx continually invests in the flexibility and usability of their platform," said Julien Godenir, Research and Development, TravelPlanet. "The new French interface will make it easier for analytics teams to get new members up and running faster."

During the keynote session, Alteryx also discussed continued platform flexibility with future Spark enhancements, embedded Python capabilities and a new layout tool for reporting.

Additional Information:

The latest release of the Alteryx platform is expected be available in the summer of 2017. For additional information, please go to www.alteryx.com/whats-new.

For analysts new to Alteryx who wish to experience self-service data analytics capabilities with their own data, a fully functional trial of Alteryx can be downloaded at http://www.alteryx.com/download.

Source: IDC Report: The State of Self-Service Data Preparation and Analysis Using Spreadsheets, 2016

About Alteryx, Inc.

Alteryx (AYX) is a leader in self-service data analytics. Alteryx Analytics provides analysts with the unique ability to easily prep, blend and analyze all of their data using a repeatable workflow, then deploy and share analytics at scale for deeper insights in hours, not weeks. Analysts love the Alteryx Analytics platform because they can connect to and cleanse data from data warehouses, cloud applications, spreadsheets and other sources, easily join this data together, then perform analytics predictive, statistical and spatial using the same intuitive user interface, without writing any code. Thousands of companies and data analysts worldwide rely on Alteryx daily. Visit www.alteryx.com or call 1-888-836-4274.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding an anticipated new product releases and other future events. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to: our ability to develop and release product and service enhancements and new products and services to respond to rapid technological change in a timely and cost-effective manner; intense and increasing competition in our market; and other general market, political, economic, and business conditions.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our business are included in the Risk Factors section of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2017. All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170607005543/en/

Contacts:

Alteryx, Inc.

Brandy S. Valentine, 1-650-375-2907

bvalentine@alteryx.com

or

SHIFT Communications

Emily Adams, 1-617-779-1891

eadams@shiftcomm.com