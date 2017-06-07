Going Beyond Payments at the Point of Sale: AEVI and Moroku Partner to Mobilize Small Merchants

LONDON, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

AEVI and Moroku today announced a partnership to bring their all-in-one small merchant POS software Marrakash to AEVI's Global Marketplace; a B2B app store for smart Point of Sale (SmartPOS) devices. Marrakash is designed with the next generation of banks in mind, delivering a single solution for their small retail and hospitality merchants that seamlessly integrates their business, products, customers and payment systems into one easy-to-use platform. The partnership will leverage AEVI's open solutions and global support infrastructure to target multiple vertical markets including the hospitality, food and drink, retail and financial service industries.

Based in Sydney, Australia, Moroku is a pioneering Fintech firm that is providing the finance industry with engaging banking and payment experiences through gamification. AEVI's Global Marketplace will now also feature Moroku's Marrakash, POS software that enables small mobile merchants to grow and run their business entirely from a single SmartPOS device.

Marrakash is already in operation today with merchants in Australia, India, North America and the UK. Voted runner-up at the New Zealand Payment Innovation awards, Marrakash enables businesses to display a full product catalogue, create bespoke customer loyalty schemes and take secure card payments on the go. This gives merchants the control and freedom to run their business and take payments however, and wherever, they need. Having Marrakash available on AEVI's Marketplace will allow vendors across the globe using AEVI-enabled POS hardware to download and add the app directly to their SmartPOS device. The strategic partnership will increase Marrakash's speed to market in key US and European territories where AEVI already have a strong, and ever-growing, presence.

Colin Weir, Moroku CEO says "Banks have traditionally sat outside of the typical SME daily business cycle. By orienting their solutions around the merchant's needs, and helping them run their business, they are able to offer more value, be more relevant and be there as a trusted brand when payments and financing are required. Marrakash is proven to work, and is already valued by SMEs across the globe. Now is the time to scale our solution, and we believe our partnership with AEVI provides us with the perfect platform to do just that."

"We are thrilled to welcome Moroku to our Global Marketplace" said Mike Camerling, Director of Marketplace, AEVI. "Our open ecosystem, and connected devices, enable banks and merchant acquirers to introduce a new range of value propositions to their merchants. The Marrakash app is the perfect example of how SmartPOS solutions are creating a world beyond payments, and helping to simplify and revolutionize the way small merchants operate."

AEVI continues to pioneer and lead the payments community towards an open ecosystem championed by collaboration. Providing banks and acquirers with the capabilities to differentiate themselves on more than just price and technical specifications. To find out more about how AEVI continues to grow its choice of value-added apps and services please visit marketplace.aevi.com.

About Moroku:

Moroku takes the principles of gaming and behavioural economics and applies them to build and run contemporary mobile banking and payment experiences. By focusing on customer financial success, whether this is saving for your personal goals or running your business, we drive customer engagement, financial acuity and action by making the mobile experience fun, rewarding and structured. Through the provision of a cloud service, Moroku GameSystem, banking templates, APIs and mobile apps such as Marrakash and ChoreScout we enable the rapid deployment of digital banking experiences that empower customers to win financially and banks to compete in a digital world.

Website: www.moroku.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/morokuapps

About AEVI:

AEVI brings acquirers closer to their merchants, and merchants closer to their consumers, with an open Ecosystem that combines apps, payment services and a multi-vendor selection of payment devices. Selecting from a marketplace of high-quality apps and services, Acquirers can quickly create differentiated, innovative SmartPOS solutions under their own brands. Our centralized payments as a service platform eliminates obstacles, and helps Acquirers simplify the complex payment landscape with a single integration and access to a comprehensive suite of cloud-based, back office reporting tools for enhanced control and flexibility. We welcome Acquirers, App Solution Partners and Hardware Vendors to build on our vision of an open, collaborative payments Ecosystem unrestricted by device vendors, currencies, borders or regulations.

www.aevi.com

AEVI International GmbH is a subsidiary company of Diebold Nixdorf and is headquartered in Germany with operations in the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic.

