MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Amex Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AMX) announces that it expects to complete a private placement in the amount of $900,000, in the coming days, under which it will issue 2,250,000 units at a price of $0.40 each. Each unit will be comprised of one flow-through common share and one half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant can be exercised at the price of $0.45 for a period of two years following the closing.

In connection with the private placement, Amex will pay a finder's fee to qualified intermediaries equal to 8% of the gross proceeds raised through their efforts and issue a quantity of warrants equal to 8% of the units sold. Each broker warrant will have an exercise price of $0.40 and will be valid for a period of 24 months following the closing.

All securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a 4-month and one day hold period and the private placement is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to develop and bring into production viable gold and base metals deposits in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Amex has two main projects: the 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 adjacent claims covering 4518 hectares (Agnico Eagle Mines is currently earning in for 51% under JV agreement); and the 100% owned Eastmain River gold properties consisting of 135 claims covering 7,102 hectares. In addition, Amex has the 100% owned Cameron project located in Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Quebec and an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gowan Property located near the Kidd Creek Mine.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Amex Exploration Inc.

Victor Cantore

President and Chief Executive Officer

514-866-8209



