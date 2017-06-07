To Demonstrate IoT and Emergency Response Technologies



ATLANTA, 2017-06-07 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon, Nokia and Aegex Technologies LLC have collaborated on a unique partner and user event at the Guardian Centers focused on demonstrating a secure Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem and emergency response technologies in a "meta-scale" environment with realistic industrial and emergency response scenarios.



The event, Operation Convergent Response (OCR2017) is being held June 7-8, 2017, at the Guardian Centers training facility in Perry, Ga., USA. It is the largest collaborative effort for learning about and testing IoT and emergency response solutions for very large and complex hazardous areas. In the case of industrial use, hazardous areas are those where equipment must be certified "intrinsically safe," or incapable of causing a spark that could ignite an explosion. For emergency response, cutting edge, "smart" technologies that can be used in highly explosive and critical environments, such as those being demonstrated at OCR2017, can be life-saving.



This event will demonstrate that, whether in a highly combustible chemical manufacturing plant, a cityscape where a natural disaster has occurred, or a location where a terrorist attack takes place, a secure, software-defined-perimeter (SDP)-based, inter-connected and "intrinsically safe" ecosystem of platforms can significantly aid operations personnel or emergency teams in responding to situations appropriately and quickly while reducing risk to responders and citizens.



"Operation Convergent Response puts technology front and center in the crisis response arena," said Jeffrey Schweitzer, chief innovation architect, Business Products & New Business Innovation for Verizon. "Today's first responders and businesses have a broad array of technologies available to them to respond to a crisis situation. We thank our fellow technology experts for joining with us to showcase those capabilities."



"Nokia has been a key player in defining the future of the Public Safety industry," said Ricky Corker, Head of North America for Nokia, "Our technology innovations - many of which will be showcased at this event - are making mission-critical mobile broadband a reality for this important sector. We're pleased to partner with Verizon and Aegex to test the technologies that are most vital to emergency responders."



"The combination of Verizon's and Nokia's ultra-secure network solutions with Aegex's intrinsically safe IoT equipment and systems will demonstrate how vital real-time data and communications are for any hazardous operation, including emergency scenarios," said Aegex CEO Thomas P. Ventulett. "We are excited to test our joint technologies in the world's premier realistic training facility at the Guardian Centers."



Verizon and Nokia are bringing together a global mix of corporate and government leaders to observe and learn how a secure software-defined network, rapidly deployable ad hoc network solutions, 4D visualization and other mission-critical solutions can resolve public/private sector interoperability and connectivity challenges in various real-world scenarios, even in bandwidth-constrained, GPS-denied environments, and even while under cyber-attack.



Aegex, developer of the first globally certified intrinsically safe Windows 10 tablet, the Aegex10 IS, and the world's first intrinsically safe IoT Platform for Hazardous Locations, is inviting its Channel, Technology and Strategic Partners, plus customers and industry professionals, to participate in this unique event. Collectively, they will demonstrate how an IoT solution and new technologies can be efficiently deployed under realistic conditions, including gas emissions, natural disasters, terrorism scenarios, and more, to improve operations and emergency response.



Using the Aegex IoT Platform to capture, transmit and analyze myriad data can help plant operators perform better and more safely, and can also aid first responders in their rescue and recovery efforts. Participants in the event will develop an understanding of how various and often unpredictable conditions can impact the sharing of information, and how consumers of that information can use it to make safer, more intelligent decisions, especially in critical moments, whether in manufacturing or public safety.



Taking place at the largest privately held facility in the world for hazardous area simulation and disaster training, the June 7-8 event will include participants testing IoT sensors with the Aegex platform installed at the Guardian Centers. Applying life-saving rules used by military, security services, and industrial customers, experience simulations of real-life hazardous area scenarios that can immediately be applied to facilities and "smart" cities around the world.



Participants may also choose to engage in optional activities with Guardian Centers trainers, including rappelling from buildings, target shooting, close quarters combat, and other exciting "mission-critical" activities.



About Verizon Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) (Nasdaq:VZ), headquartered in New York City, has a diverse workforce of 161,000 and generated nearly $126 billion in 2016 revenues. Verizon operates America's most reliable wireless network, with 113.9 million retail connections nationwide. The company also provides communications and entertainment services over mobile broadband and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated business solutions to customers worldwide.



About Nokia We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing. From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com



About Guardian Centers Guardian Centers owns and operates an advanced training center that delivers realistic training and exercises to enhance the operational readiness of response organizations. Located in Perry GA, approximately 90 miles south of Atlanta, the center occupies 830 acres and includes 350 acres of a realistic urban operating environment. Clients include the U.S. Department of Defense, Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, National Guard Bureau, Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. AID, Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance and several international clients. For more information, visit http://guardiancenters.com/ or call +1 478-224-5700.



About Aegex Technologies LLC With world headquarters in Atlanta, Ga., USA, European headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands, sales offices in Southampton, UK and Dubai, UAE, and distributors worldwide, Aegex provides intrinsically safe mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for hazardous locations in oil and gas, chemical, pharmaceutical, public safety and other industries with explosive environments. Aegex is the maker of the first globally certified intrinsically safe Windows 10 tablet and the first IoT Platform for Hazardous Locations, which can be used for real-time data and communications in hazardous locations where only specially designed equipment that will not ignite an explosion is permitted.



