Latvijas Gaze has received a resignation letter from Council member Jörg Tumat stating an intention to leave the position of member of the Council of Latvijas Gaze.



Under the Commercial Law, if one Council member resigns, the entire Council has to be re-elected. The extraordinary Shareholders' meeting for the re-election of the Council is scheduled for August 15, 2017, and the new Council will take office on September 1.



The shareholders' meeting will be announced at least one month before the date of the meeting.



Vinsents Makaris Investor relations manager Phone: + (371) 67 369 144 E-mail: IR@lg.lv