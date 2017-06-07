XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers in North America

GREENWICH, Conn. - June 7, 2017- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a top ten global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has named the company a leader in its May 2017 Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, North America.

Ashfaque Chowdhury, XPO Logistics president, supply chain-Americas and Asia Pacific, said, "We believe that our positioning in the leaders quadrant is a direct reflection of the strong partnerships we build. We constantly look to innovate, and we're willing to invest with customers to create best-in-class solutions that combine technology leadership with superior execution. We view the Gartner report as an affirmation of the work we do every day to deliver the results that matter to our customers."

According to the report, "Leaders rate well on the highly weighted criteria for both Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. These strong performing and full-service 3PL providers offer a broader portfolio of logistics functions and typically value-added services that span the end-to-end supply chain and have specific industry variations that customers can leverage. They understand North American logistics market drivers, regional nuances and customer needs, and translate that understanding into service offerings that are locally fit for purpose and supported by the use of leading technologies. Leaders have well-structured strategies and business models that support the continued expansion of their regional capabilities and services coverage. Leaders are trusted and relied on by customers to help them achieve top logistics performance within the U.S., Canada and Mexico."

Gartner clients can access the 2017 report here (https://www.gartner.com/document/3699818).

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 34 countries, with over 89,000 employees and 1,431 locations. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments: transportation and logistics, and within these segments, its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com/)

Media Contact:

Erin Kurtz, 1-203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com (mailto:erin.kurtz@xpo.com)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: XPO Logistics, Inc. via Globenewswire

