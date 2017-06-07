TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- TELUS has been named by CRN®, a Channel Company, to the technology and IT news leader's 2017 Solution Provider 500 list. The Solution Provider 500 is CRN's annual ranking of the largest technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants in North America, and is CRN's predominant channel partner award list.

TELUS was ranked second in Canada and 29th in North America on this year's list.

"TELUS is tremendously honoured to be recognized as one of CRN's leading North American solution providers for 2017," said Steve Leslie, Senior Vice-President, Business Solutions, at TELUS. "As technologies continue to converge, customer needs evolve and the adoption of cloud-based technologies accelerate, our TELUS Business team is dedicated to providing an industry-leading customer experience, while supporting organizations through transformative digital change. This steadfast dedication, coupled with our innovative suite of business solutions, is supporting us on our journey to becoming the solution provider of choice for Canadian businesses."

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the North American IT channel partner organizations that have earned the highest revenue over the past year, providing a valuable resource to vendors looking for top solution providers to partner with," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "The companies on this year's list represent an incredible, combined revenue of over $318 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands. We extend our sincerest congratulations to each of these top-performing solution providers and look forward to their future pursuits and successes."

Earlier this year, CRN named TELUS to its MSP 500 list, which recognizes the top managed service providers in North America, and its 2017 Tech Elite 250 list, which honours an exclusive group of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology vendors.

The complete 2017 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.crn.com/sp500.

