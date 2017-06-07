STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Petroteq Energy Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: PQE)(OTCQX: PQEFF), a company focused on the development and implementation of proprietary technologies for the environmentally safe extraction of heavy oils from oil sands, oil shale deposits and shallow oil deposits, is pleased to announce recent results on the mineral leases located in southwest Texas which are held by Accord GR Energy, Inc. ("Accord"), an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company currently owns a 46% stake in Accord.

The Company is excited with Accord's development initiatives which are progressing as planned. Thus far, Accord has become the operator of 87 wells in southwest Texas and intends to re-work these wells using Galex Energy Corporation's licensed technologies. Drilling permits to drill three new wells have been obtained by Accord . The three wells were successfully drilled and completed. The production of oil is expected to commence this week. While drilling these wells a new 16 foot pay zone was discovered within the structure that would potentially increase Accord's oil resources. Accord's focus on growing methodically and scaling operationally has put its production plans on a good trajectory.

About Petroteq Energy Inc.

The Company is focused on value creation via the development and implementation of (i) proprietary, environmentally-friendly heavy oil extraction technologies. (ii) expanding production capacities of its heavy oil project in Asphalt Ridge, Utah, (iii) the identification and formulation of worldwide joint ventures and the licensing of heavy oil opportunities with private and governmental resource entities within countries possessing extensive oil sands/shale deposits, and (iv) oil and gas exploration and production through the development and recovery of heavy oil utilizing licensed technologies, currently being implemented by Accord on mineral leases located in southwest Texas. The Company currently owns a 46% stake in Accord.

