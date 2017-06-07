Renowned University of Houston research professor to speak at annual conference devoted to the future of the human workplace

Globoforce, a leading provider of social recognition solutions, today announced research professor and three-time New York Times best-selling author, Brené Brown, Ph.D., as a keynote speaker for its WorkHuman 2018 conference, April 3-5, 2018 in Austin, Texas.

WorkHuman is dedicated to helping educate, energize, and engage business and HR leaders to build human-focused work cultures. The movement serves as the catalyst for creating a more inclusive workplace- one that values individuals as key components to the growth and success of an organization. The annual event has grown five times in size since the inaugural event in 2015, and has featured some of the world's most influential thought leaders and visionaries, including former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, actors Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rob Lowe, and Michael J. Fox and best-selling authors Adam Grant, Susan Cain, and Shawn Achor.

"When you think about humanity, and human connections and emotions, you think about Brené Brown," said Eric Mosley, CEO of Globoforce. "Brené's cutting-edge research aligns perfectly with the WorkHuman mission to demonstrate how fostering humanity and empowering a person's true authentic self can be the catalyst for a company's success. We know Brené's insights will inspire attendees of WorkHuman 2018 to create a more human work environment for their people."

Brown is a world-renowned researcher, author, and speaker who has spent the past 16 years studying courage, vulnerability, shame, and empathy. She is a research professor at the University of Houston where she holds the Huffington Brené Brown Endowed Chair at The Graduate College of Social Work. Brown is the author of three New York Times best-sellers, The Gifts of Imperfection, Rising Strong, and Daring Greatly. Her latest book, Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and The Courage to Stand Alone, will be released Fall 2017. In addition to her research and writing, Brown is the Founder and CEO of BRAVE LEADERS INC, an organization that brings evidence-based courage-building programs to teams, leaders, entrepreneurs, change makers, and culture shifters. Brown's 2010 TEDx Houston talk, "The Power of Vulnerability," is one of the top five most viewed TED talks in the world, with more than 30 million views.

"To reignite creativity, innovation, and learning, leaders must rehumanize education and work. This means understanding how scarcity is affecting the way we lead and work, learning how to engage with vulnerability, and recognizing and combating shame," said Brown. "Make no mistake: Honest conversations about vulnerability and shame are disruptive. The reason that we're not having these conversations in our organizations is that they shine light in dark corners. Once there is language, awareness, and understanding, turning back is almost impossible. I am honored to participate in WorkHuman 2018 and continue the conversation around employees' worthiness and value, and the overall importance of workplace humanity."

Globoforce is accepting speaker applications for WorkHuman 2018 through July 31, 2017. For more information or questions about the conference, call toll-free at 844-975-5626 (844-WRKHMAN) or visit www.workhuman.com.

About Globoforce

Pioneer of the WorkHuman movement, Globoforce helps make work more human for millions of people and organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based social recognition software helps build award-winning cultures where employees feel more appreciated and socially connected at work driving a sense of belonging and inspiring the entire organization to reach its full potential and achieve business success. Founded in 1999, the company is headquartered in Framingham, Mass., and Dublin, Ireland.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170607005438/en/

Contacts:

Globoforce

Shweta Agarwal, 508-229-1541

Senior Manager, Public Relations

Shweta.Agarwal@globoforce.com