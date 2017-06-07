Amber Road (NYSE: AMBR), a leading provider of global trade management (GTM) solutions, today announced that the Renault-Nissan Alliance is partnering with Amber Road to help it optimize its European preferential trade processes. The Alliance will use Amber Road's Trade Automation solution to ensure compliance with free trade agreements and maximize its utilization of preferential duties.

The Renault-Nissan Alliance is a strategic partnership of Renault and Nissan, making it one of the world's largest automotive groups. The Alliance collectively operates 122 manufacturing plants around the world and is headquartered in Paris, France for Renault and in Yokohama, Japan for Nissan. The solution will support import/export processes from European, Turkish and Moroccan sites, taking into account over 40 Free Trade Agreements.

The Trade Automation solution is expected to significantly increase supplier response rates, a critical factor in preferential trade optimization.

With the Amber Road solution, the Alliance has a comprehensive, global solution for supplier solicitation for parts, BOM qualification, and certificate management.

Jim Preuninger, CEO of Amber Road, commented, "I am very pleased to welcome the Renault-Nissan Alliance as a new Amber Road customer, joining several other auto-related companies. As one of the largest automakers worldwide, the Alliance's choice underscores the value that Amber Road brings to the automotive industry's trade management processes, particularly in the area of free trade agreements."

About the Renault-Nissan Alliance

Signed on March 27, 1999, the Renault-Nissan Alliance has built a unique business model that has created significant value for both companies. For over 18 years, employees at Renault and Nissan have worked as partners with an attitude of mutual respect and company pride while keeping brands and corporate identities.

On 20 October 2016, Nissan has completed the acquisition of a 34 percent equity stake in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC). The Customs Trade organization has been common since 2009.

About Amber Road

Amber Road's (NYSE: AMBR) mission is to improve the way companies manage their international supply chains and conduct global trade. As a leading provider of cloud based global trade management (GTM) solutions, we automate the global supply chain across sourcing, logistics, cross-border trade, and regulatory compliance activities to dramatically improve operating efficiencies and financial performance. This includes collaborating with suppliers on development, sourcing and quality assurance; executing import and export compliance checks and generating international shipping documentation; booking international carriers and tracking goods as they move around the world; and minimizing the associated duties through preferential trade agreements and foreign trade zones. Our solution combines enterprise-class software, trade content sourced from government agencies and transportation providers in 145 countries, and a global supply chain network connecting our customers with their trading partners, including suppliers, testing/auditing firms, freight forwarders, customs brokers and transportation carriers. We deliver our GTM solution using a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model and leverage a highly flexible technology framework to quickly and efficiently meet our customers' unique requirements around the world.

