All 13 episodes, created by Mike Owens and Shadi Petosky, and executive produced by Owens, Petosky, and Chris Hardwick, will feature the voice talent of comedians Aidy Bryant and Eric Knobel

Guest star voice talent includes Weird Al, Lori Petty, Charlyne Yi, Kate Micucci, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jasika Nicole, Felicia Day, Jonah Ray, Angelica Ross, and Jazz Jennings

(NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon today announced its original animated kids series Danger Eggs is scheduled to premiere on Friday, June 30 on Prime Video in the US and UK. Featuring the voice talent of comedians Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live) as D.D. Danger and Eric Knobel (Huge Theater) as Phillip, the series will also include guest star voice talent from Weird Al (Milo Murphy's Law), Lori Petty (Tank Girl), Charlyne Yi (Knocked Up), Kate Micucci (Garfunkle and Oates), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Scott Pilgrim), Jasika Nicole (Fringe), Felicia Day (Geek and Sundry), Jonah Ray (Nerdist, Mystery Science Theater), Angelica Ross (Her Story), and Jazz Jennings (I Am Jazz). Danger Eggs is created by Mike Owens (Yo Gabba Gabba!, Animaniacs) and Shadi Petosky (Yo Gabba Gabba!, Mad) and executive produced by Owens, Petosky, and Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead, @midnight).The pilot, which was part of Amazon's Fall 2015 pilot season and is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars by customers with 80% 5-star reviews, is now available to stream exclusively for Prime members via the Amazon Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices including Fire TV, mobile devices and online-Prime members can also download the pilot to mobile devices for offline viewing at no additional cost to their membership.

Danger Eggs follows the endless adventures of a fearless, teal-haired girl named D.D. Danger (Aidy Bryant) and her ever cautious best friend, a giant talking egg named Phillip (Eric Knobel). As the daughter of world-renowned stunt daredevil, Roy Danger, D.D. is following in his footsteps and is always chasing her next big thrill. Luckily for her, Phillip is always there by her side with jerry-rigged safety mechanisms to make her thrill-seeking dreams come true. Together, they go in search of new adventures at their favorite spot, Chicken Paw Park, which is home to Philip's mom Becky, a gargantuan chicken. The first season finds D.D. and Phillip meeting a raccoon with a thirst for technology, being sucked into a mysterious underground science lab, discovering a lonely robot in an overgrown garden, and taking on a famous zip line. Throughout their journey, they overcome obstacles with the "Buddy System" because even though they are polar opposites, their differences complement each other's strengths and weaknesses to solve problems. Their Buddy System mantra says it all, "You look out for me and I'll look out for you!"

"We are excited to introduce our first animated comedy for children ages 6-11 to our customers," said Tara Sorensen, Head of Kids Programming at Amazon Studios. "We feel incredibly lucky to be working with the caliber of creative talent behind this series."

"For us, the heart of Danger Eggs is the friendship between Phillip and D.D. that proves you can face fear and danger and have a blast in the process because you are not alone," said Mike Owens. Adds Shadi Petosky: "We can't believe we get to take out our anxiety on a show--putting our inside voices into these characters and seeing if they stay friends."

"I've been passionate about animation my whole life and to produce this series with my animation company fulfills a lifelong goal," says Chris Hardwick, Executive Producer. "This show is funny, touching, and has incredible design--everything I've wanted to make."

Below are what customers have said about the Danger Eggs pilot:

"[My 8 year-old son] asked to watch this show at least four times! He loves it! I've watched it with him for at least three of those times."

"As a father of a little girl with anxiety issues, I really appreciated Phillip's portrayal. So often in cartoons there is shaming of nervousness or anxiety (ie: C'mon, don't be a wimp) but in Danger and Eggs , Phillip is just there. He's an anxious character and that's ok."

, Phillip is just there. He's an anxious character and that's ok." "My son loves this show! He's 6 and says he loves the characters and finds them very funny. He loves the art style and how crazy and fun it is."

"As a father of two young daughters, I was thrilled to see a show that revolves around a young girl going on playfully dangerous adventures without the need of an overly macho cohort saving her! Added points for the wonderful humor that is also incorporated for the older demographic without it being crude."

"My 10-year-old daughter and I both loved it! She appreciates the subtle humor and animation of this show and said she wants to watch more!"

Danger Eggs is part of Prime Video's growing line-up of award-winning and critically-acclaimed Originals for kids and families.All 13 episodes from the series will be available to stream and enjoy using the Amazon Prime Video app for compatible TVs, connected devices, including Amazon Fire TV and mobile devices, or online at www.amazon.com/kidsoriginals, at no additional cost to their membership. Prime members can also download select titles to mobile devices for offline viewing. Eligible customers who are not already Prime members can sign up for a free trial at www.amazon.com/prime.

