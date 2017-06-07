ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) is continuing to develop new tools for its social media content management platform, Findit.com, to assist members in building their brand while reaching a wider audience through social engagement from Findit.com.

The most recent updates to Findit.com were done to its status update section called Right Now. The Right Now pages that have been revamped appear in 3 different sections in Findit.

They are the Global Right Now feed, the Findit Member Right Now Feed, and the Individual Right Now. The Global Right Now Feed displays any Right Now updates that include an image and can be reached by going to Findit.com/rightnow. These posts can be seen by anyone, members and non-members, and are crawled and indexed by outside search engines, producing organic indexing to drive search results to these posts.

The second section is in the Findit Member Right Now. These are the Right Now posts that are done by Findit members and show up in their Findit site account under their Findit URL. This Right Now feed displays the members' posts along with the ability to click and view posts done by friends of the member you are viewing.

The third section is the Individual Right Now. This is reached by clicking a specific right now status update from the Findit Member Right Now feed to view a specific post, scroll through uploaded photos, watch an attached video and more. From here, visitors and members to the site can share this single post to other social sites.

Additionally, you can land on any of these sections from search results that have indexed these posts as well as posts that have been shared across other social sites such as posts on Facebook, Google +, LinkedIn, tweets on Twitter and boards on Pinterest, along with other social sites Findit posts can and are shared to.

The Right Now is a critical tool for Findit members that want tangible organic indexing in search engines as well as additional social engagement from outside social sites.

What makes a Right Now status update unique when compared to other status updates on other social sites is three factors. One is multiple content verticals, two is Findit's unique sharing function and three is Findit is an open platform.

Findit's Status Update Content Verticals*

1. Up to six thousand characters

2. A link to an outside web address

3. An audio file. This could be a song, interview a talk.

4. Picture Gallery

5. Youtube or Vimeo Video

6. Press or News Release in your Findit account can be pulled in.

*Although all of these verticals are available, they are not required to create a post.

Findit's Sharing Function

Every status update that is created on Findit can be shared from Findit to other social sites. This is a unique feature to Findit as it is not something that can be done from other social sites. Shares on other social sites can only be shared internally, for instance, sharing a post your friend made on Facebook shares it with your network of friends on your own feed within Facebook.

Right Now posts on Findit can be shared from sharethis® to:

1. Facebook

2. LinkedIn

3. Twitter

4. Google +

5. Pinterest and more

Findit is an Open Platform

Findit is an open platform meaning that anyone, anywhere, member or not can view posts on Findit without signing in as well as share posts that they want to their social networks. Moreover, outside search engines have the ability to crawl each post and index them.

Each of the revamped Right Now sections are mobile responsive which attracts more users and visitors.

Findit also published several other updates to improve usability that include: The Edit About section along with one click access to the member's dashboard from most pages within Findit. This makes it quicker for members to do posts from their mobile devices or PCs on the fly.

Clark St. Amant in marketing stated, "The new Right Now look is very clean and easy to post to and view on smartphones and PC's. These updates are already helping Findit members' with their posts from mobile, now that they are fully responsive and much more appealing to visitors. This can improve the overall time a visitor and member spends on the Findit site along with an increase in page views due to the sites updated look. We think visitors will view posts longer and share more content especially from mobile devices which was not user friendly prior to these updates."

The 3 links below are to the Right Now sections that have been revamped.

Global Right Now Feed

Member Right Now Feed

Single Right Now in Member's account

Findit offers Keyword URLs that are effective when members post to their Findit accounts. A Findit Keyword URL is an extension of findit.com, for example 'findit.com/laketahoerealestate.' A Findit Keyword URL has two functions, the first being that it gives people an easy way to find you in Findit that are looking for you, your goods, or your services. Secondly, it allows you to target specific keywords that you are trying to index for in outside search engines. Findit.com/laketahoerealestate, is owned by a real estate agent in Lake Tahoe that creates content within his Findit Site geared towards real estate services in Lake Tahoe.

With Findit Keyword URLs, members can really build a customized message that can be indexed in search engines and shared socially while also giving search engines the ability to identify the relevancy of your Findit site address. Members can have as many Findit URLs as they would like.

Findit Keyword URLs are a unique feature that Findit offers to its members. Findit Keyword URLs empower members in their mission to build a better online presence by increasing organic search results in outside search engines. Findit Keyword URLs show up at the top of search results in Findit when someone searches for those words that match the member's keyword URL or URLs. This is a great way for businesses and individuals to market their goods and services, as well as themselves on Findit to specifically cater their message around their URL.

Services:

Findit offers Keyword URLs, Press Release Distribution, Search Engine Indexing in Findit, IDX and Real Estate Listing for Agents and Property Owners, Song Uploads for Musicians, Web Design, SEO and online marketing plans for those of you who want us to help you to get your message out there.

About Findit®, Inc.

Findit, Inc. owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Campaign Management interactive search engine platform that provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an open platform for anyone to submit URLs that they want to have indexed in Findit along with posting status updates through Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines to assist in additional organic indexing. All post can be shared to another eight prominent social and bookmarking sites. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit also offers News and Press Release Distribution. Findit, Inc. is focused on the development of monetized internet based web products that increase brand awareness of both private and public companies along with individuals, entrepreneurs and artists. Findit, Inc. owns and operates the websites: www.Findit.com, TransWorldNews.com, LinkMyFan.com, WooEB.com and LinkMyStock.com.

