CHINA CDM EXCHANGE CENTRE LTD - Annual Financial Report

China CDM Exchange Centre Limited

Final results for the year ended 31 December 2016

The Company operates within the framework of the Clean Development Mechanism ("CDM") of the Kyoto Protocol, established under the auspices of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The Protocol commits countries to reducing their emissions of Green House Gasses ("GHGs") by pre-determined amounts or compensates for maintained or higher GHGs emissions via emissions trading.

Based upon the on-going CDM contracts and the new attempt in the China Certified Emission Reduction ("CCER") Market in 2016, the Company gained the revenue of GBP £898,146.26 in 2016.

In 2016, the Global Climate Change issue aroused extensive focus in the world. In 2016, the carbon market goes with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change which was made in December 2015. And regarding the CCER market, more than 900 enterprises have opened carbon accounts with the Beijing Carbon Trading Exchange since it was established in 2013. And in 2016, National Development and Reform Commission ("NDRC") determined the national total carbon and carbon allowance and it will be executed in 8 industries in China on March 2017. And we have dedicated ourselves to work at the CCER Projects during the whole 2016.

I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the management and staff of the Company for performing the tasks with zeal, vision and dedication and as well as to our partners for their effective and efficient cooperation.

Outlook for 2017

In 2017, the company will develop the business focusing on the following areas:

1) To maintain the current advantages in the global carbon market and Green Energy Market;

2) To extend the new business in the China Energy Markets and develop the computer system based upon Blockchain ;

3) To strengthen management regulation, improve company's management level through OA system and enroll high-quality talents.

Mr. Kang Zheng

Chairman

CHINA CDM EXCHANGE CENTRE LIMITED

INCOME STATEMENTS

Notes 1/1/2016-12/31/2016 1/1/2015-12/31/2015 RMB GBP RMB GBP Revenue 3 8,032,301.64 898,146.26 9,547,322.00 1,004,199.04 Cost of sales (6,348,484.85) (709,867.26) (7,574,043.80) (796,647.22) Gross profit 1,683,816.79 188,279.00 1,973,278.20 207,551.82 Selling expense Administration expenses (1,713,411.07) (191,588.14) (1,880,418.69) (197,784.75) Profit from operations 4 (29,594.28) (3,309.14) 92,859.51 9,767.07 Foreign exchange gains 50,386.22 5,634.03 (31,647.89) (3,328.76) Profit before income tax 20,791.94 2,324.89 61,211.62 6,438.31

Average exchange rate: (2016) RMB/GBP?8.9432; (2015) RMB/GBP?9.5074;

CHINA CDM EXCHANGE CENTRE LIMITED

BALANCE SHEETS

Note 12/31/2016 12/31/2015 RMB GBP RMB GBP Non-current assets Property Plant and Equipment 5 78,760.97 9,255.76 83,734.55 8,707.93 Long term investment 6 372,042,500.00 43,721,355.21 372,042,500.00 38,690,346.20 Intangible assets 7 Total non-current assets 372,121,260.97 43,730,610.97 372,126,234.55 38,699,054.13 Current Assets Trade receivable 8 51,450,483.90 6,046,311.59 55,914,527.82 5,814,799.22 Other receivables Cash and cash equivalents 9 19,632,659.95 2,307,173.24 15,142,850.51 1,574,772.04 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Total current assets 71,083,143.85 8,353,484.83 71,057,378.33 7,389,571.26 Total assets 443,204,404.82 52,084,095.80 443,183,612.88 46,088,625.39 Current Liabilities Other payables Total current liabilities Capital and Reserves Share capital 10 221,999,000.00 15,020,515.41 221,999,000.00 15,020,515.41 Capital surplus 1,064,345.56 109,974.13 1,064,345.56 109,974.13 Public product of surplus 49,336,357.17 3,383,675.49 49,336,357.17 3,383,675.49 Undistributed profit 170,804,702.09 15,560,966.16 170,783,910.15 15,565,079.58 Foreign currency translation difference 18,008,964.61 12,009,380.78 Total shareholder's equity 443,204,404.82 52,084,095.80 443,183,612.88 46,088,625.39 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity 443,204,404.82 52,084,095.80 443,183,612.88 46,088,625.39

Exchange rate: (31 Dec., 2016)RMB/GBP?8.5094; (31 Dec., 2015) RMB/GBP?9.6159;

CHINA CDM EXCHANGE CENTRE LIMITED

CASHFLOW STATEMENTS

Note 1/1/2016-12/31/2016 1/1/2015-12/31/2015 RMB GBP RMB GBP Cashflows from operating activities Cashflows from operating operations: 11 4,439,423.22 496,402.10 5,495,916.49 578,067.24 Net cash generated from operating activities Cashflows from investing activities Cash payment for investment Other investment Net cash used in investing activities 12 Cashflows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares Net cash used in financing activities Gains on foreign transactions 50,386.22 5,634.03 (31,647.89) (3,328.76) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and bank balance 4,489,809.44 502,036.12 5,464,268.60 574,738.48 Cash and bank balance at the beginning of year 15,142,850.51 1,693,225.08 9,678,581.91 1,018,005.12 Cash and bank balance at the end of year 19,632,659.95 2,195,261.20 15,142,850.51 1,592,743.60

Average exchange rate: (2016) RMB/GBP?8.9432; (2015) RMB/GBP?9.5074;

