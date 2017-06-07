NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Cloud Expo -- Today at the 20th International Cloud Expo at the Javits Center in New York City, Cloudistics, an on-premises cloud computing company, announced the launch of its North America Managed Service Providers (MSPs) Program, to meet growing demand from MSPs looking for an alternative to large hyperscale public clouds. The new program gives partners the opportunity to build recurring revenues by creating, hosting, and managing their own on-premises private cloud environments.

Now, MSPs can create their own high performance clouds using the Cloudistics platform. The Cloudistics platform comes with all the software and hardware needed to create your own private cloud. Recognized as an IDC 2017 Innovator and a Gartner 2017 Cool Vendor in Cloud Infrastructure, Cloudistics is the perfect platform for creating and hosting customer virtual datacenters, running resource intensive applications, or anything else your customer may need from the cloud. With native multi-tenancy built in, MSPs can create secure clouds for each customer, eliminating the need for costly dedicated environments.

Utility Datacenter, a leading data center technology integrator and cloud services provider based in Massachusetts, recently joined the Cloudistics Managed Service Provider program.

"We saw a real opportunity to offer our customers an alternative to the public cloud with the Cloudistics platform," said Joshua Opper, Managing Partner of Utility Datacenter. "With Cloudistics, we can build and host private virtual datacenters for each of our customers that deliver better performance and economics than the public cloud."

Cloudistics Managed Service Provider Program Benefits

Cloudistics gives MSPs all the tools they need to compete in the crowded cloud market:

Cloud Ready: All hardware and software is included and ready to go -- only pay for what customers actually use. This enables MSPs to go head-to-head with the public cloud.





End-to-End Multi-Tenancy: Leveraging both the physical and logical multi-tenancy capabilities, MSPs now have the power of segmentation only available to the public cloud. Host multiple customers from a single platform -- no more dedicated equipment, no more wasted resources. More leverage means more revenue.





High Performance: Deliver predictable performance the public cloud can't. Provide your clients with ultra-high IOPs with 200 µs latency at a fraction of the cost of Amazon Web Services (AWS).





Channel Friendly: Designed from the ground up to unite traditional OEM and SP channels.





Industry Leading Financial Results: Cloudistics delivers a hyperscale on-premises cloud with simplicity, flexibility, scalability, and high performance -- all with the lowest TCO.





"Cloudistics has made a commitment to help MSPs efficiently manage the specific priorities and business needs of their customers. Our dedicated team and specialized services, combined with Mimecast's cloud technology, save time, resources and cost," said Steve Conner, Cloudistics' Global VP of Sales. "It is our goal to streamline and improve the partner experience to make it the best it can be for each MSP."

The Managed Service Provider program consists of two main components:

Cloudistics StarterCloud: An easy way for MSPs to test drive and begin building their own private cloud services -- with all the features and functionality of the public cloud, but without breaking the bank. Cloudistics StarterCloud gives qualified MSPs access to a complete Cloudistics On-Premise Cloud Platform at a specially discounted introductory price. As your cloud environment needs to scale up and out, simply add more resources at the special discounted MSP partner pricing.





Cloudistics ReadyCloud: MSPs get a utility pricing model that scales as the business grows. Once a base system is purchased (HW only), Cloudistics will bill the MSP monthly for only what is consumed by the MSP's customers. The cloud utility pricing plan is designed to match your costs profiles to revenue profiles. Like other public cloud vendors, you can consume the Cloudistics platform and pay only for what you use. At the end of each month, Cloudistics will measure how much memory was allocated to your clouds and how many GB/month were used, just like other public clouds.





About Utility Datacenter

Utility Datacenter is a leading provider of cloud hosting, consulting and managed IT services. UDC provides architectural design, full and part time resources, implementation services, training, and strategic advice about a wide variety of IT disciplines, projects and platforms. UDC offers VM-Portal, a self-service product that allows customers to aggregate and manage their cloud, virtualization and bare metal infrastructure from a single interface.

About Cloudistics

Cloudistics, an on-premises cloud computing company, delivers a complete public cloud experience with composable on-premises infrastructures to medium and large enterprises. Its software-defined technology natively converges network, storage, compute, virtualization, and management into a single platform to drive unprecedented simplicity in the datacenter. Customers can start with a base infrastructure and scale to multi-site and multi-geo infrastructures with predictable economics and performance. With open and secure virtual networking, elastic storage, application orchestration and SaaS management, Cloudistics is the blueprint for application-optimized on-premises cloud infrastructures. Learn more at www.cloudistics.com or follow @cloudistics on Twitter.

