Version 6.0 of Blue Prisms' enterprise RPA platform delivers the world's most successful Digital Workforce and accelerates access to best-in-class cloud, cognitive and AI technologies

Today at Blue Prism World in New York, Blue Prism unveiled the latest version of its leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software platform to a packed conference of more than 550 customers, partners and industry influencers. This latest version delivers increased flexibility and speed, while still meeting the highest requirements for audit, security and compliance that Blue Prism clients rely on. Most notably, the platform supports deployments incorporating cutting-edge cloud and artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, accelerating the deployments and productivity of cognitive capabilities within the enterprise.

Blue Prism's new Operating System for the Digital Workforce leverages more than 10 years of software development and insights gleaned from more than 270 global enterprise clients. The software offers a cohesive, best-in-class automation platform designed to deliver the most productive software robots in the industry. It also acts like an operating system by automating and optimizing transactions while providing an "intelligent execution" platform for AI and cognitive capabilities.

"This latest version helps reinforce Blue Prism's position as the de facto standard for enterprise RPA software, particularly in heavily regulated industries such as financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecom and retail," said Blue Prism co-founder and chief technology officer Dave Moss. "Our software robots provide transaction execution and process automation services, much like an operating system. They are becoming the foundation for more than automation: they are becoming the cornerstone for building out the next generation of enterprise-grade applications and making the promise of AI a reality."

Key enhancements on Blue Prism's RPA platform include:

Delivery from top cloud service providers : Customers can work with leading cloud service providers such as IBM, AWS, Google and Microsoft to have Blue Prism RPA solutions now delivered as a service.

: Customers can work with leading cloud service providers such as IBM, AWS, Google and Microsoft to have Blue Prism RPA solutions now delivered as a service. Access to AI and cognitive capabilities : Customers can leverage Blue Prism's ecosystem of partners including Appian, Captricity, Celaton, Expert System, IBM and Minit to build out best-of-breed solutions incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities.

: Customers can leverage Blue Prism's ecosystem of partners including Appian, Captricity, Celaton, Expert System, IBM and Minit to build out best-of-breed solutions incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities. Quicker RPA deployments : Build automations that work with GUI's of applications to drive more productivity out of each software robot.

: Build automations that work with GUI's of applications to drive more productivity out of each software robot. Greater flexibility : Multilingual user interface capabilities, starting with Japanese, helps enterprises manage, extend and support multiple languages.

: Multilingual user interface capabilities, starting with Japanese, helps enterprises manage, extend and support multiple languages. More security options: Group-based permissions restrict user access to object, process or resource groups to further enhance audit and compliance procedures.

Group-based permissions restrict user access to object, process or resource groups to further enhance audit and compliance procedures. Enhanced performance and scalability: Centralized reporting and analytics delivering more concise information of runtime resources and software robot utilization rates.

"This latest version of Blue Prism's automation platform extends existing RPA capabilities so that large-scale enterprises can continue to digitize their process while accelerating access to new solutions and service offerings from partners. These software robots work across industry and geographic boundaries, supporting the digital underbelly for the emerging Digital OneOffice operational framework (see link). Simply put, this is a smarter way of working," said Phil Fersht, CEO of HfS, the leading RPA and digital labor analyst firm.

