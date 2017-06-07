Primed Group Launches Primed Mind - An Immersive Mindset Coaching App to Achieve a "Champion's Mindset"

VIENNA, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Millions of people can now utilize the same mindset training techniques practiced by elite athletes, high-level executives and visionaries, all from the convenience of an app on their smartphone.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/520722/Primed_Mind.jpg )



Primed Mind, the first offering from Vienna-based tech and investment firm Primed Group, is an immersive mindset coaching application that provides visualization and goal-setting techniques, delivered through captivating audio content. www.primedmind.com

How it works:

Users choose a specific topic of interest through a series of Courses and Primers tailored towards specific goals. Once selected, the listener is guided through a 12 minute audio session with the voice of Mindset Coach Elliot Roe. Each session, while short and succinct, provides the listener with powerful visualization and relaxation tools in order to experience transformative mental and personal growth.

With Primed Mind, users can:

Listen to multi-day Mindset Courses to develop confidence, determination, personal growth, health, communication and recovery skills

Mentally prepare for specific situations with quick Primers for daily habits, personal goals, business, studies, and social settings

Improve athletic and playing performance with exclusive Pro Primers, created with the expertise from world-renowned champions

"It's amazing to see the positive impact that mindset coaching can have on a person's life. The problem is very few people have access to it. We wanted to create an accessible and affordable way for people to utilize mindset coaching, in a format millions can benefit from." said Fedor Holz, CEO and Co-Founder.

Prior to co-founding Primed, Fedor Holz was a young professional poker player looking to make a name for himself in the poker world. In 2015 he decided to work with professional mindset coach Elliot Roe to improve his playing abilities through immersive mental coaching. Two years later Holz has emerged as one of the youngest and most successful professional poker players in the world. Now retired from the poker world, Holz is driven to make mindset coaching something anyone can experience and benefit from.

Whether users want to excel in business or academics, become a better athlete, or improve their overall well-being Primed Mind can allow anyone to work towards the goals that matter most to them. Primed Mind has teamed up with subject matter experts to create highly tailored content in eSports, Mixed Martial Arts, and Fitness - with more collaborations planned in the very near term.

"We've applied the exact same techniques that I have used to mentally train elite athletes, high-level executives and visionaries." explained Elliot Roe, Mindset Coach."What really differentiates Primed Mind is our highly tailored content for a variety of interest categories. Very soon we expect to offer audio content for Golf, Chess, Tennis, Trading and Investment and more. The opportunities are endless. "

Primed Mind is available for IOS and Android users. With free download, users access 20 unlocked audio sessions immediately, or they can choose to upgrade to a Premium Membership which provides access to over 70+ audio sessions for $14.99 USD / monthly.

About Primed Group

Primed Group, founded in January 2017, is a young and dynamic startup and investment company based in Vienna, Austria. We believe in individuality and the infinite potential of connected minds. We want to see more vivid creators and inspire those who feel captured by their own circumstances. Our mission is to seek opportunities and develop creative systems that will expand human potential. That's why we focus on the development and investment in disruptive technologies that enable humans to perform at their highest level.

www.primedmind.com

Access Primed Mind Media Kit