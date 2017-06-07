FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

7 June 2017

Exercise and Sale under the Long Term Incentive Plan 2014 ("LTIP 2014")

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified that the Executive Director and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") detailed below, exercised conditional awards over 297,022 ordinary shares of 5 pence each under the LTIP 2014. Following the release, 226,485 were sold at a price of £1.414

Participant Reason for notification LTIP 2014 award Transaction Tim O'Toole Executive Director 128,002 Sell sufficient to cover tax David Leach PDMR 42,090 Sell all Bradley Thomas PDMR 38,604 Sell all Dennis Maple PDMR 88,326 Sell all

The transactions took place in London (XLON) on 6 June 2017 and the Company was notified on 7 June 2017.

This notification is made under Article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

Sarah Steadman

Share Schemes & Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 725 2731

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them