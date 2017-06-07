sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 556 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,616 Euro		+0,014
+0,87 %
WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,598
1,641
16:53
1,607
1,641
16:52
07.06.2017 | 15:17
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, June 7

FirstGroup plc

7 June 2017

Exercise and Sale under the Long Term Incentive Plan 2014 ("LTIP 2014")

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified that the Executive Director and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") detailed below, exercised conditional awards over 297,022 ordinary shares of 5 pence each under the LTIP 2014. Following the release, 226,485 were sold at a price of £1.414

ParticipantReason for notificationLTIP 2014 awardTransaction
Tim O'TooleExecutive Director128,002Sell sufficient to cover tax
David LeachPDMR42,090Sell all
Bradley ThomasPDMR38,604Sell all
Dennis MaplePDMR88,326Sell all

The transactions took place in London (XLON) on 6 June 2017 and the Company was notified on 7 June 2017.

This notification is made under Article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

Sarah Steadman

Share Schemes & Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 725 2731

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Tim O'Toole
Dave Leach
Brad Thomas
Dennis Maple
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Executive Director
PDMR
PDMR
PDMR
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Release of awards under the LTIP 2014
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL		Tim O'Toole - 128,002 (conditional award)
David Leach- 42,090 (conditional award)
Dennis Maple- 88,326 (conditional award)
Bradley Thomas - 38,604 (conditional award)
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume





- Price

Tim O'Toole - 128,002
David Leach- 42,090
Dennis Maple- 88,326
Bradley Thomas - 38,604

NIL
e)Date of the transaction06/06/2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Subsequent sale to cover for tax and social security liabilities - Tim O'Toole
Sale of all shares - David Leach, Dennis Maple and Bradley Thomas
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.414
£1.414
£1.414
£1.414		Tim O'Toole - 57,465
David Leach- 42,090
Dennis Maple- 88,326
Bradley Thomas - 38,604
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume





- Price

Tim O'Toole - 57,465
David Leach- 42,090
Dennis Maple- 88,326
Bradley Thomas - 38,604


Tim O'Toole - £81,225
David Leach- £59,515
Dennis Maple- £124,893
Bradley Thomas - £54,586
e)Date of the transaction06/06/2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

© 2017 PR Newswire