FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, June 7
FirstGroup plc
7 June 2017
Exercise and Sale under the Long Term Incentive Plan 2014 ("LTIP 2014")
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified that the Executive Director and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") detailed below, exercised conditional awards over 297,022 ordinary shares of 5 pence each under the LTIP 2014. Following the release, 226,485 were sold at a price of £1.414
|Participant
|Reason for notification
|LTIP 2014 award
|Transaction
|Tim O'Toole
|Executive Director
|128,002
|Sell sufficient to cover tax
|David Leach
|PDMR
|42,090
|Sell all
|Bradley Thomas
|PDMR
|38,604
|Sell all
|Dennis Maple
|PDMR
|88,326
|Sell all
The transactions took place in London (XLON) on 6 June 2017 and the Company was notified on 7 June 2017.
This notification is made under Article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Enquiries:
Sarah Steadman
Share Schemes & Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 725 2731
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Tim O'Toole
Dave Leach
Brad Thomas
Dennis Maple
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Director
PDMR
PDMR
PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Release of awards under the LTIP 2014
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Tim O'Toole - 128,002
David Leach- 42,090
Dennis Maple- 88,326
Bradley Thomas - 38,604
NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|06/06/2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Subsequent sale to cover for tax and social security liabilities - Tim O'Toole
Sale of all shares - David Leach, Dennis Maple and Bradley Thomas
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Tim O'Toole - 57,465
David Leach- 42,090
Dennis Maple- 88,326
Bradley Thomas - 38,604
Tim O'Toole - £81,225
David Leach- £59,515
Dennis Maple- £124,893
Bradley Thomas - £54,586
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|06/06/2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
