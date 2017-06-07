Brian Alfaro - Natural Gas Outranks Coal as Top Source of Utility Fuel

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2017 / Energy industry expert and oil and gas industry entrepreneur Brian Alfaro knows why natural gas is outpacing coal as the preferred fuel of utility companies, not only in the U.S., but around the globe. Applying his 17 years of expertise resulting in the production of more than five billion cubic feet of gas, the SilverStar Resources, LLC executive was among the first to recognize the shift. Working closely with respected geologists, geophysicists, engineers, operators, and financial managers, the benefits of powering utilities with natural gas have made the case with strong arguments for economic, environmental, and availability reasons.

In agreement with an April 5, 2017 New York Times article, Brian Alfaro has observed power plant regulators reducing operations relying on coal as they turn toward the cleaner burning natural gas option. Noting that natural gas "produces just half as much carbon dioxide pollution as coal," the article cites long term planning concerned with future power plant regulations despite a recent executive order designed to make the traditional fuel more attractive. An April, 2, 2017 Fortune Magazine article notes that U.S. total energy production between 2015 and 2016 exhibited a slight four percent decrease, with coal production showing an 18 percent drop during that same year compared to 2 percent for natural gas.

Public demand for the move from coal to natural gas has been a driving force. Bloomberg referenced reasons for the revolution in an August 4, 2015 statement claiming "King Coal is dying of natural causes." Listing disease, respiratory problems, and deaths as prompts for the change, the article added that the 50 percent use of coal by electric power plants in 2005 had fallen to less than 40 percent today, with EPA projections lengthening the lead well into the future. Smithsonian Magazine published a piece in February of 2014 that announced a 3.8 percent drop in carbon emissions for 2012 was directly attributable to an increase in natural gas production. Reduced contaminants in air and lower demand for imported petroleum due to natural gas use in trucks, buses, and other vehicles contributed to the numbers.

Based out of San Antonio, TX, Brian Alfaro oversees operations of SilverStar, exploring some of the country's most valuable wells in Texas, Louisiana, and Kansas. Specializing in shale, limestone, unconventional horizontal and conventional drilling, reaching to depths of 15,000 feet, and involved with wells estimated to hold 140,000 barrels of oil, Alfaro's continued care and concern for his workers has been honored by the Eagle Ford Excellence for Safety Performance. Also active in philanthropic endeavors, Alfaro actively supports the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, The Miracle League, First Book San Antonio, The Kristine Meza Foundation, Special Olympics, and Junior Achievement of South Texas. Committed to raising awareness for abused women and children, Alfaro purposefully became a proud co-sponsor of the inaugural Purple Run, continuing annual support for this important cause. Holding degrees from Texas Tech in Communications and English, Mr. Alfaro continued his education at The University of the Incarnate Word, immersing himself in the science and technology used by large drilling operations.

