Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2017) - Alto Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: ATV) ("Alto") is pleased to announce it has completed the sale of a 100% interest in the 299 hectare Windfall East project to Beaufield Resources Inc. ("Beaufield"), adjacent to Osisko's Windfall deposit and on trend from Osisko's new Lynx discovery in Urban-Barry Township, Quebec.

At Closing, Alto received $300,000 and 2,750,000 Beaufield shares. Alto also retains a 1% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") on the property with a buyback provision for 0.5% of the NSR by Beaufield for $1 million. Concurrently with this acquisition, Beaufield subscribed for 2,916,667 shares of Alto at a price of $0.12 per share for proceeds of $350,000 (the "Private Placement Shares"). The Private Placement Shares are subject to a four month hold period expiring October 2, 2017.

About Alto Ventures:

Alto Ventures Ltd. is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of 100% owned Canadian gold properties. The Company is active in the Abitibi greenstone belt in Quebec on the Destiny gold property and is exploring in the Beardmore-Geraldton gold belt in Ontario. In Manitoba, the Company is focused on the gold and base metals potential of the highly prospective but relatively under-explored Oxford Lake property.

For more details regarding the Company's projects, please visit our website at www.altoventures.com.

