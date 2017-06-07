Nassau, Bahamas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2017) - Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSX: XTG) (OTCQB: XTGRF) ("Xtra-Gold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its new custom designed diamond drill rig has arrived at the Kwabeng Mine Camp, in Ghana. The Exploration Team has assembled the rig, and is doing the final preparation for the commencement of test drilling.

The drill rig was designed and contracted by Odyssey Drill Rigs from North Bay, Ontario. The rig is a modular design that is lightweight and versatile. The rig also offers a low environmental impact ("footprint"), which can reach remote and difficult locations within the Company's Kibi Gold Belt.

James Longshore, CEO remarked on site at the Kwabeng Mine Camp: "Xtra-Gold has already discovered its maiden mineral resource, and with this drill rig the Company will test multiple gold targets defined over the last several years, through extensive grassroots exploration. These gold prospects have the potential to add multiple new gold shoots to our current mineral resource."

About Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.

Xtra-Gold is a gold exploration company with a substantial land position in the Kibi Gold Belt. The Kibi Gold Belt, which exhibits many similar geological features to Ghana's main gold belt, the Ashanti Belt, has been the subject of very limited modern exploration activity targeting lode gold deposits as virtually all past gold mining activity and exploration efforts focused on the extensive alluvial gold occurrences in many river valleys throughout the Kibi area.

Xtra-Gold holds 5 Mining Leases totaling approximately 226 sq km (22,600 ha) at the northern extremity of the Kibi Gold Belt. The Company's exploration efforts to date have focused on the Kibi Gold Project located on the Apapam Concession (33.65 sq km), along the eastern flank of the Kibi Gold Belt. The Kibi Gold Project (Zone 2 - Zone 3) maiden mineral resource estimate produced by Xtra-Gold in October 2012 represents first ever NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate generated on a lode gold project within the Kibi Gold Belt. The NI 43-101 Technical Report entitled "Independent Technical Report, Apapam Concession, Kibi Project, Eastern Region, Ghana", prepared by SEMS Explorations and dated October 31, 2012, is filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

