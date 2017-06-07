TARRYTOWN, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), a fully reporting "better-for-you" snack company, announced that the Company is building a scientific advisory panel to provide ongoing expertise and guidance with regard to new product development and formulations.

This announcement comes in response to research presented this week at SLEEP 2017, the 31st Annual Meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies LLC, and published in major media outlets around the world. The study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, was conducted by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, and explored the impact of eating at night on sleep quality and overall health.

"Having this expertise on our team, rather than outsourced as in the past, will help ensure we're continuing to deliver on our brand promise to consumers," commented Sean Folkson, NightFood CEO. "Each study that delves deeper into the link between nutrition and sleep underscores the importance of our company mission. These studies also affirm my belief that this new category NightFood is creating is poised to experience incredible growth between now and the end of the decade. I think we're looking at the birth of the next billion dollar consumer category."

"This was a very small study, with less than a dozen participants, and we expect the research in this area to continue with larger and more comprehensive studies, which will generate additional media coverage," added Company CMO Peter Leighton.

"At night, appetite is strongest, cravings are their most powerful, and willpower is weaker than any other time of day. We cannot continue to make believe that willpower is enough," continued Folkson. "Of course, not all snacks are created equal, and that's the reason NightFood exists. While the researchers work to better understand the impact of eating at night, our job is to deliver snacks that help consumers solve what we see as an evolutionary problem...at night we biologically crave those very things which are most disruptive to our sleep and our health."

The NightFood product line currently consists of NightFood nutrition bars, which come in two flavors and are available on Amazon and at select supermarket chains. The Company recently announced that it is exploring product development and major distribution opportunities in other popular snack formats such as ice cream and "bites."

About NightFood:

NightFood (OTCQB: NGTF), "The Nighttime Snack Company", is a snack food company dedicated to providing consumers delicious, better-for-you, sleep-friendly choices for evening snacking. 44% of snack consumption occurs at night, representing a consumer spend of over $52B annually on nighttime snacks. NightFood creates, manufactures, and distributes snacks which help consumers satisfy nighttime cravings in a better, healthier, more sleep friendly way. For more information, visit http://ir.nightfood.com and www.nightfood.com

Media Contact:

Peter Leighton

888-888-6444, x5



Investor Contact:

Andrew Austin

A.S. Austin Company

888-888-6444, x3



