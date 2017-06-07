Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global FinFET Technology Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global FinFET-technology market to grow at a CAGR of 41.89% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global FinFET-technology market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of FinFET technology process node in different sizes across applications. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

FinFET is a 3D transistor and is integral for the design and development of processors. FinFET technology is a nonplanar, double gate transistor, built on a silicon on insulator substrate. FinFET is a 3D structure that has subdivided resistance and capacitance when compared to a planar structure. FinFETs have better device optimization in comparison with planar technology.

One trend in the market is innovation in channel materials for development of 10nm and beyond FinFET chips. The 14nm FinFET-based chips use silicon channels that are not stable beyond this scale. With the 10nm technology, SiGe-based FinFET technology demonstrated enhanced performance, providing elegant solutions for CMOS technology.

According to the report, one driver in the market is strategic collaborations and M&A. The strategic collaborations between the top players in the market are driving the global FinFET technology market. Strategic collaborations and M&A allow vendors to gain access to new technologies. This enables vendors to develop the ecosystem and design novel products with innovative technologies.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rate. Fluctuations in the foreign currency exchange rate have a huge impact on the revenue realized by companies. Vendors in the global FinFET technology market have their presence in several countries. Therefore, fluctuations in the exchange rate affects not only the selling price of the product but also the costs and expenses of the company and its foreign subsidiaries.

Key vendors

Intel

TSMC

Samsung

GlobalFoundries

SMIC

Qualcomm

Other prominent vendors

ARM Holdings

MediaTek

Xilinx

UMC

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by technology

Part 07: Market segmentation by application

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Key leading countries

Part 10: Decision framework

Part 11: Drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gdzb8k/global_finfet.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170607005803/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Semiconductor