

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has rejected calls to cancel an invitation for US President Donald Trump to make a state visit to the UK, while London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who was criticized by Trump over his comments on the London terrorist attack, said the offer should be scrapped.



Theresa May, who earlier said Trump was wrong to criticize Sadiq Khan over his handling of the London Bridge attacks, was asked if the controversial trip would go ahead. She replied positively.



But Khan, in an interview with AFP, reiterated his view that the invitation was premature. 'State visits are given to world leaders who have had distinguished service, who have a track record,' according to him.



Khan, who is London's first Muslim mayor, pointed out that since many British people disagree with Trump's Muslim ban and his change of the longstanding US policies on refugees, he shouldn't be allowed to make a state visit.



British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson defended Khan for 'what he said to reassure people of his city about the presence of armed officers on the streets,' but said he finds no reason to change an invitation that has been accepted by Trump.



Nearly two million people have signed an online petition calling for scrapping the invitation, but Trump's visit looks set to go ahead in the Autumn.



