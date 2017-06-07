Leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Provider Certifies Six Training Partners to Help Meet Growing Market Demand

Blue Prism, the company delivering the world's most successful digital workforce, today launched an Authorized Training Partner program to meet the growing need for training and development talent for its Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform. Six partners have already been certified including Ascension, Digital Workforce, Robiquity, Reveal Group, Symphony Ventures and WonderBotz.

"The demand for quality, trained RPA developers is on the rise as organizations seek to architect enterprise transformation through process automation and a digital workforce," noted Neil Wright, global head of professional services, Blue Prism. "With these partners, and others to come, we aim to bring thousands of RPA developers who will usher in the next generation of process automation with Blue Prism."

As the RPA market booms, enterprises that are considering adopting RPA solutions are faced with a confusing landscape of options and solutions, not all of which have quality controls in place. Blue Prism's Authorized Training Partner program provides a framework for fully certified training partners to establish and sell training courses to Blue Prism client organizations and channel partners/alliances, ensuring that measure of quality.

"As a practitioner and long-time user of Blue Prism for our own business, we understand the value that quality training has on the success of any automation program. It is exciting for us to take those many years of learning and infuse that experience in our intensive classroom-style training," said AJ Hanna, executive director, professional services, Ascension Ministry Service Center. "By keeping our class sizes small, our trainers-experienced certified developers-can provide individual coaching and share their experiences. This program extends Blue Prism's industry-leading position by assuring that the next generation of RPA professionals gets the skills and insights needed to be proficient."

Last month, Robiquity announced its intent to train more than 500 new RPA experts this year in its world-first Blue Prism software training academy. Chris Wright, CEO, Robiquity said, "We've worked hard with Blue Prism to create best practice standards for the world's first independent Blue Prism training academy, allowing businesses to fast-track their future digital workforce. Blue Prism's RPA software is widely acknowledged as the best enterprise-wide software in the business. We combine The Academy with our existing Blue Prism Authorized Bootcamps, giving those businesses the foresight to invest in RPA options for how to get the best people quickly and at scale."

"We are delighted to be recognised by Blue Prism as an Authorised Training Partner, and for our Academy to be acknowledged for its breadth and quality of training courses," said Ian Crouch, CEO, Reveal Group. "This is a wonderful recognition of our end-to-end RPA services. We are uniquely qualified and experienced in upskilling people to quickly become proficient in implementing Blue Prism, and recognise that building capability is the first step to fast-tracking a successful digital workforce."

"We're thrilled to offer enterprises the same training and skill development approaches that have made our RPA team the best in the business," said David Brain, co-founder and COO, Symphony Ventures. "Our team maintains perfect first-time pass rates on Blue Prism Accreditation exams which is proof our approach works. What's more, we are continuously evaluating our internal training processes to ensure we are cultivating best-of-breed RPA consultants to drive the sorts of impactful change expected by the world's leading organizations. With our designation as an Authorized Training Partner with Blue Prism, we are optimistic we will help clients build their own world-class digital workforce capabilities."

Digital Workforce, a Blue Prism partner in Northern Europe, has recently launched a global, online eLearning platform Digital Workforce Academy. Mika Vainio-Mattila, one of the founders, said, "Our global online training platform allows organizations to quickly develop internal capabilities to leverage RPA based on the market-leading Blue Prism technology. We provide courses both for RPA developers and for business people. Our unique courses for analysts, administrators and management offer support in successfully setting up a robotic centre of excellence. The online courses are currently available in English, and we are adding other languages in the near future."

WonderBotz, a pure-play RPA firm run by accredited practitioners, provides robotics solutions to business and consulting firms currently in North America, and soon to be in Europe and India. "Our experienced Blue Prism practitioners have tirelessly built the very best training program in the market, emphasizing how they wish they were taught when they were just learning. Our new Las Vegas Innovation Centre sets the stage for a state-of-the-art training experience," said Steve LaValle, co-founder and client strategy managing partner. "WonderBotz focuses on weaving the real world process automation situations using project simulations and structured design thinking. This approach enables our clients to rapidly grow their digital workforce with RPA practitioners."

The training program comes on the heels of, and complements, Blue Prism's Ecosystem Certification Program, which creates an easy way for enterprises seeking RPA solutions to sort through the available partners in the marketplace and choose the one that is best suited to deliver impactful business results. The training program ensures ecosystem partners will have enough certified developers to meet the growing demand for Blue Prism's digital workforce.

About Blue Prism

