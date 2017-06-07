Global Cloud Robotics Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2016 & Industry Forecast to 2025: $36.64 Billion Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cloud Robotics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.
The Global Cloud Robotics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 29.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $36.64 billion by 2025.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Increasing market for cloud computing technology
- Growing adoption of automation in emerging markets
- Recent technological advancements in Cloud Robotics
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Cloud Robotics Market, By Connectivity Technology
- Infrared
- RF
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- 3G
- 4G
- 5G
5 Cloud Robotics Market, By Component
- Hardware
- Services
- Software
6 Cloud Robotics Market, By Implementation Type
- Clone Based
- Proxy Based
- Peer Based
7 Cloud Robotics Market, By Application
- Personal Service Cloud Robotics
- Professional Service Cloud Robotics
- Industrial Cloud Robotics
8 Cloud Robotics Market, By Geography
9 Key Player Activities
10 Leading Companies
- ABB Group
- Automation IG
- Calvary Robotics
- Fanuc Corporation
- Hot Black Robotics Srl
- Kuka AG
- Matrix Industrial Automation
- Motion Controls Robotics
- Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Tech-Con Automation Inc.
- Tend.ai
- Universal Robots
- Wolf Robotics LLC
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
