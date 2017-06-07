Global Cloud Robotics Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2016 & Industry Forecast to 2025: $36.64 Billion Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Cloud Robotics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 29.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $36.64 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

Increasing market for cloud computing technology

Growing adoption of automation in emerging markets

Recent technological advancements in Cloud Robotics

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Cloud Robotics Market, By Connectivity Technology



Infrared

RF



Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

3G

4G

5G

5 Cloud Robotics Market, By Component



Hardware

Services

Software

6 Cloud Robotics Market, By Implementation Type



Clone Based

Proxy Based

Peer Based

7 Cloud Robotics Market, By Application



Personal Service Cloud Robotics

Professional Service Cloud Robotics

Industrial Cloud Robotics

8 Cloud Robotics Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



ABB Group

Automation IG

Calvary Robotics

Fanuc Corporation

Hot Black Robotics Srl

Kuka AG

Matrix Industrial Automation

Motion Controls Robotics

Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Tech-Con Automation Inc.

Tend.ai

Universal Robots

Wolf Robotics LLC

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

