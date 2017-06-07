Real Estate Buyers Company Keypoint Solutions Has Purchased or Has Under Contract 125 Homes Across 3 States

Keypoint Solutions Buys Houses Quickly, Without any Hassle for the Homeowners

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2017 / Keypoint Solutions, a group of real estate investors that offer their clients the easiest way to sell a house fast in Indianapolis, is pleased to announce that they have bought or have under contract 125 homes across three states. The real estate buyers are working with 53 homeowners in Utah, 55 in New Mexico and 36 in Indiana.

To learn more about Keypoint Solutions and read a recent blog titled "Sell My House Fast," please check out https://fairindycashoffer.com/top-10-tips-sell-house-fast-indianapolis-indiana/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Keypoint Solutions understand that the typical home selling process is long, frustrating and stressful. In many cases, it can take months for a homeowner to sell a home, and private buyers can back out or demand thousands of dollars of expensive repairs.

This knowledge inspired them to launch Keypoint Solutions, and provide their clients with a fast and fair cash offer for their home. Homeowners can contact Keypoint Solutions and say "buy my house," and one of the real estate investors that buy houses from those wanting help will be in contact right away to start the home buying process.

"We buy houses fast without any hassle. Now you can sell your house the easy way without having to make expensive repairs," the spokesperson said, adding that sellers can even avoid paying Indiana realtor fees and commissions.

"We work with people in every situation. When you sell us your house, you can expect to see the money in your account faster than working through a realtor or private buyer."

Working with Keypoint Solutions is easy; homeowners can start by calling the company at 317-333-7011 or by filling out a contact form on the website. Someone from the company will call within 24 hours to set up a time to meet and see the home. The real estate investor will then discuss the value of the house with the homeowner and make a fair and no-obligation offer. If the homeowner accepts it, Keypoint Solutions closes the deal quickly with cash.

