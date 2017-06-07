The projects will be developed in remote areas with no access to power. The installations are expected to reduce diesel consumption in those areas by up to 50%.

Russian solar module producer and project developer Hevel Solar, a joint venture between Russian industrial conglomerate Renova Group and nanotechnologies provider JSC Rusnano, is planning to build hybrid solar-diesel power stations with a combined capacity of 40 MW in eastern Russia.

The company said the plants will be built in the Russian Far East, the country's easternmost region with limited access to electricity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...