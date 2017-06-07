Global Over the Top (OTT) Services Report 2017: $3.49 Billion Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Over the Top (OTT) Services Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 17.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $3.49 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



Better Pricing and More Content Are Driving High Growth for Online Streaming

Huge Competition Across The Regions

Recent Technological Developments in Over the Top (OTT) Services

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Over the Top (OTT) Services Market, By Application



Cloud Services

Communication

Media Content

E-Services

5 Over the Top (OTT) Services Market, By Business Model



E-commerce

Adware

Premium and Subscriptions

6 Over the Top (OTT) Services Market, By End User



E-commerce

Education

Healthcare

IT Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

Media and Entertainment

Other End Users

7 Over the Top (OTT) Services Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



Mergers & Acquisitions

Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

Product Launch & Expansions

Other Activities

9 Leading Companies



Akamai Technologies

Apple, Inc.

Dropbox, Inc.

Evernote Corporation

Facebook, Inc.

Google, Inc.

Hulu, LLC.,

Limelight Networks, Inc.

LinkedIn Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Netflix

Nimbuzz

Rakuten, Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. Yahoo Inc.

