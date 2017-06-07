Global Over the Top (OTT) Services Report 2017: $3.49 Billion Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Over the Top (OTT) Services Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.
The Global Over the Top (OTT) Services Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 17.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $3.49 billion by 2025.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Better Pricing and More Content Are Driving High Growth for Online Streaming
- Huge Competition Across The Regions
- Recent Technological Developments in Over the Top (OTT) Services
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Over the Top (OTT) Services Market, By Application
- Cloud Services
- Communication
- Media Content
- E-Services
5 Over the Top (OTT) Services Market, By Business Model
- E-commerce
- Adware
- Premium and Subscriptions
6 Over the Top (OTT) Services Market, By End User
- E-commerce
- Education
- Healthcare
- IT Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)
- Media and Entertainment
- Other End Users
7 Over the Top (OTT) Services Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements
- Product Launch & Expansions
- Other Activities
9 Leading Companies
- Akamai Technologies
- Apple, Inc.
- Dropbox, Inc.
- Evernote Corporation
- Facebook, Inc.
- Google, Inc.
- Hulu, LLC.,
- Limelight Networks, Inc.
- LinkedIn Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Netflix
- Nimbuzz
- Rakuten, Inc.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- Yahoo Inc.
